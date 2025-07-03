In the coveted Wellington neighborhood, you’ll find this attractive contemporary home set on 3.25 private, mostly wooded acres. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home offers distinctive interiors, modern updates, and great outdoor spaces.

The main floor features bright, open rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and views of the outdoors. Off the foyer, you’ll find a charming living room with a floor-to-ceiling stacked-stone fireplace and hearth as the focal point. It flows nicely to a one-of-a-kind sunroom.

Across the hall is a formal dining room, ideal for entertaining. At the back of the house is a gourmet eat-in kitchen. Home cooks will love the custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances and large island. It also has sliding doors that lead to the outdoor area, seamlessly connecting the outdoors and indoors.

The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the main level. It features an attached sitting room with built-ins, private deck, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms that all feature vaulted ceilings, two bathrooms, and a unique loft area home office.

A finished lower level offers even more living space and provides walkout access to the backyard. It features a large recreation room with kitchenette and gas fireplace, a home gym/craft room, a fifth bedroom with a full bathroom, and storage.

The backyard is a highlight of the home. Take in the wooded views from an open deck and charming screened deck. Below, you’ll enjoy a lower-level deck and patio, with a hot tub and space for lounging and a firepit. The home is surrounded by lush landscaping and backs up to the woods. An attached, oversized two-car garage completes the home.

The home is located on a private 3.25-acre lot near Western Regional Park. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details: