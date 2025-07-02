Enjoy waterfront living in this one-of-a-kind custom-built home. The Essex home has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space and a unique floor plan that maximizes views of the water. The highlight of the home is the beautiful backyard with a pier and boat lift.
Inside, the home is flooded with natural light, thanks to the massive windows and soaring ceilings. An open foyer has a tucked-away sitting room on one side and a formal dining room on the other.
The central gathering space is at the back of the house, where you’ll find a large living room and the kitchen. Both rooms provide unmatched water views. The kitchen is spacious, with an eat-in island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.
The home has four bedrooms, including a first floor primary suite. The primary faces the water, providing beautiful views and private deck access. It has two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a separate tub and shower. In addition to the other bedrooms, the upstairs also features a loft area above the living room, which is currently used as a sitting area and piano room.
The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
A finished lower level provides additional living space to enjoy, including a large recreation room with a fireplace, kitchen and bar, a home theater, gym, and bathroom. The space is bright and offers walkout access to a spacious covered patio.
Outside, there are multiple spaces to enjoy the beautiful waterfront. Relax or entertain on a large porch, screened-porch, and covered patio below it. The yard has attractive landscaping, which leads to a pier with boat lift and three jet ski lifts. An attached three-car garage completes the property.
The home is located on a double lot towards the end of a quiet dead-end street. Turkey Point Park and multiple yacht clubs are both nearby, and downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.
The details:
Address: 2132 Rosalie Avenue
The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
List price: $1,899,950
4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (5,876 square feet)
Agent: Skip Tolley, Captain Waterfront, exp Realty
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.