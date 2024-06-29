Extraordinary architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three great real estate listings you can get for just under $300,000.

Attractive end-of-group daylight rowhouse in Belair-Edison

This Belair-Edison home offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern updates. A welcoming covered porch provides a comfortable place to relax outside. Inside, the living room has original stained glass and inlaid hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. An additional sitting room with the home’s staircase is behind it, providing a bonus space on the main level. There’s also a separate dining room and a nicely updated kitchen with attractive two-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and one bathroom, with original tile. A nicely updated lower level has a family room with a gas-burning fireplace, built-ins and a wet bar. A modern full bathroom and storage complete this useful space. It also has walkout access to the backyard.

Behind the house, there is a covered patio, a small fenced yard and a detached one-car garage. The home is across the street from Herring Run Park and within walking distance of Clifton Park and Lake Montebello.

The details:

Address: 2845 Chesterfield Ave.

2845 Chesterfield Ave. List price: $298,000

$298,000 Four bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,544 square feet)

(2,544 square feet) Agent: Emily Jackson, Northrop Realty

Charming single-family home in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside

Built in 1937, this brick center hall home is spacious and full of charm. Arched doorways off the foyer lead to the formal living room and separate dining room. The traditional living room features hardwood floors, crown molding and a fireplace. An attached sunroom offers a bonus space for a home office, den or playroom. There’s also a spacious dining room and a cozy kitchen with a breakfast nook.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary suite has floral wallpaper, two closets and an en suite bathroom. A finished lower level contains a family room/recreation room and storage.

The home is located on a corner lot. It has a detached two-car garage and driveway and is conveniently located between Lake Montebello and the former site of Memorial Stadium, which today is home to the Y in Waverly, a playground, playing fields and more.

The details:

Address: 3600 The Alameda

3600 The Alameda List price: $299,900

$299,900 Three bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,240 square feet)

(2,240 square feet) Agent: NaTasha Morgan-Lipscomb, Redfin

Updated rowhouse in the Patterson Park neighborhood

Located less than two blocks from Patterson Park, this formstone rowhouse was updated in 2019 and is move-in ready.

The classic floor plan offers an open living room and dining area with exposed brick and newer wood floors. The kitchen is modern, with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and granite countertops.

Upstairs, the home has two bedrooms, each with its own newly updated bathrooms. An additional bedroom and a third full bathroom are on the lower level.

A parking pad provides convenient parking at the back of the house. The home is located on a quiet street lined with charming cafe lights. You can walk to the 155-acre Patterson Park, the library and neighborhood schools.

The details: