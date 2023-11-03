What you can get for $375-409K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three distinctive real estate listings priced between $375,000 and $409,000.

Charming rowhouse in Upper Fells Point

(Howard Starrett/HomeScene Photography)

Less than a block away from Patterson Park, you’ll find this unique rowhouse. The home opens to a bright living room with a stained glass window and a beautiful marble fireplace mantel. Behind it is a spacious dining room with exposed brick and a wood-burning stove. The kitchen has a skylight, island, and breakfast counter. Up the charming curved staircase are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. A wide hallway could be used as a home office.

A brick courtyard provides space for gardening and outdoor dining. There’s also off-street parking with an EV charger. Walk to Patterson Park, Fells Point shops and restaurants, and the promenade along the water.

The details:

List price: $375,000

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,990 square feet)

Agent: Paul Stagg, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Nicely updated rowhouse with massive rooftop deck in Locust Point

(Raz Tzameret)

Tucked away off East Fort Avenue in Locust Point, you’ll find this nicely updated end unit rowhouse. The main level has an open-concept floor plan and features hardwood floors, exposed brick and lots of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops and an island with seating. A convenient half bath sits at the back of the house with laundry and storage. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with its own updated bathroom. They both feature exposed brick.

The home has a rooftop deck with water and city views. Off one of the bedrooms is a balcony with a spiral staircase, which leads to the massive deck. The rooftop deck has two large sections attached by a narrower walkway. Enjoy views of the Inner Harbor while you dine or relax outside. There is also off-street parking. The home is located within walking distance of neighborhood shops, restaurants, and parks.

The details:

List price: $399,000

Two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,316 square feet)

Agent: Loren Duffey, The Jeff Washo Team of Compass

Renovated semidetached home with an ADU in Dorchester

(Aaron Hernandez)

Two homes for the price of one? This Dorchester property offers just that, with a newly renovated semidetached home and a separate accessory dwelling unit (ADU). The main home has a quiet office space with French doors, a spacious living room with built-ins and a fireplace, a separate dining area, and a newly updated kitchen. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and access to a large balcony. There are wood floors throughout the home. A walkout basement has been nicely finished with a family room/playroom, an additional bedroom, and another full bathroom.

The second home on the property has a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. It could be used as a complete home office, au pair suite, or rental. The property is conveniently located near the West Cold Spring Metro stop, Forest Park Golf Course and Lake Ashburton.

The details:

List price: $409,000

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms (2,335 square feet)