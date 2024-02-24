Live Baltimore, a nonprofit that helps recruit and retain Baltimore City residents, recently released a report detailing 2023 neighborhood residential real estate activity. The report looks at different metrics, including the volume of sales and median home prices.

Last week, I highlighted three homes in neighborhoods with the most homes purchased in 2023. This week, I thought it would be fun to share three listings in some of Baltimore’s most expensive neighborhoods.

Here are three great listings, ranging from $925,000 to $2,195,000, in neighborhoods that had some of the highest median home prices in 2023.

Charming, traditional home in Homeland

This spacious home provides plenty of charm and modern updates. An inviting front porch overlooks a tree-lined street. Inside, enjoy hardwood floors throughout and a traditional layout with a center hall. A formal living room and separate dining room offer ideal places to entertain. The gourmet kitchen features a center island, custom cabinetry, heated floors and high-end appliances. What was originally an attached garage has been converted into a family room with French doors, a barreled ceiling and built-ins. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, three updated bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The lower level has been fully renovated, with a recreation room, wet bar, a conditioned wine storage and half bathroom.

An attractive stone patio off the family room provides the perfect outdoor space for al fresco dining. There’s also a sizable yard and a detached 2 ½-car garage. The home is located on a charming street in Homeland, around the corner from the Homeland lakes and Notre Dame of Maryland University and Loyola University Maryland.

Homeland had a median home price of $657,500 in 2023.

The details:

Address: 207 Paddington Road

207 Paddington Road List price: $925,000 (contingent)

$925,000 (contingent) Five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms (4,472 square feet)

(4,472 square feet) Agents: Betsey Winstead and Alana Dixon, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Penthouse condo with waterfront views in Harbor East

In Harbor East, you’ll find this modern penthouse condo with stunning views from two spacious terraces. Inside, there’s an open-concept floor plan with a living area (with a gas fireplace!), a dining area and a gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a waterfall quartz island, custom cabinets and top-of-the-line Viking and SubZero appliances. In the primary bedroom, enjoy waterfront views, a walk-in closet, and a modern bathroom with a luxurious shower and double vanity. There are two additional bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom.

The highlight of the home is the two massive terraces, with beautiful water and city views. Both are accessible from the main living spaces via oversized French doors, seamlessly transitioning the indoors and outdoors. The waterfront terrace has room for outdoor dining and lounging, and provides one of the city’s best waterfront views. On the other side of the unit, another large terrace contains an outdoor TV, firepit and grill.

The condo is in the heart of Harbor East, within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants and shopping. The waterfront promenade is steps away, as is the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Harbor Point. There are also two deeded parking spaces. The condo fee includes AC, heat, water, security and concierge services.

Harbor East had a median home price of $495,000 in 2023.

The details:

Stately Georgian Colonial in Guilford

This Guilford home has it all: stunning architectural details, luxurious formal and relaxed living spaces, and beautiful grounds (including a tennis court!). The home opens to a spacious foyer with a grand staircase. Throughout the home, you’ll find beautiful hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, original light fixtures and ornate millwork. The formal living room is massive and leads to a unique billiards room full of charm. There’s also a large formal dining room on the other side of the center hall. The kitchen has been thoughtfully renovated. Off the kitchen is a large family room, offering a more relaxed living and dining space. There’s also an office, laundry room and exercise/mudroom.

Upstairs, the second floor contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a dressing room and a luxurious en suite bathroom with a separate shower, soaking tub and two vanities. There are four additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a recreation room on the third story.

The home is located on a beautiful one-acre lot in the heart of Guilford. The yard includes professionally landscaped gardens and mature trees and multiple patios. There’s also a secured driveway and a detached three-car garage.

Guilford had a median home price of $850,000 in 2023.

The details: