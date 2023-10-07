For sale: What you can get for $330K-$345K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three charming real estate listings priced between $330,000-$344,900.

Classic semidetached rowhouse in Homeland

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

On a quiet, tree-lined street in Homeland, you’ll find this well-maintained home. A large front porch welcomes you to the home, which was built in 1942. Inside, there’s a foyer leading to a charming living room. The living room has a large bay window, a wood-burning fireplace and original oak hardwood floors. The main level also contains a formal dining room, a small but updated kitchen and a bright breakfast nook with built-ins. Upstairs, you’ll find three attractive bedrooms and two bathrooms. An unfinished basement could be finished for additional living space.

There’s a charming stone patio in the backyard, surrounded by garden beds. There’s also a semidetached garage for car parking or storage. Walk to the Homeland Lakes or nearby shops and restaurants along York Road.

The details:

Address: 350 Paddington Road

350 Paddington Road List price: $329,000

$329,000 Three bedroom, two bathrooms (1,470 square feet)

(1,470 square feet) Agent: Dawson Nolley, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Charming rowhouse in Butchers Hill

(Rob Warns)

(Rob Warns)

(Rob Warns)

(Rob Warns)

(Rob Warns)

(Rob Warns)

Located just a block from Patterson Park, this unique rowhouse features a nice mix of historic charm and modern updates. The home has beautiful inlaid hardwood floors on the main level. A parlor sits at the front of the home, and on the other side of the staircase is a living room. A separate dining room with a nice tin ceiling leads to a kitchen with updated countertops and a backsplash. There’s also a full bathroom and a sunny enclosed porch on the main level. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms and a bathroom. The primary bedroom features high ceilings with exposed beams, large closets and an ensuite bathroom.

Sliding doors at the back of the house lead to a nice outdoor patio. Beyond the patio is a private yard, with a turf lawn, a second patio and a sandpit. The home is located a block from Patterson Park, with miles of walking paths, a dog park, a recreation center, playgrounds, the Patterson Park Observatory and more. It’s also around the corner from several neighborhood restaurants.

The details:

Address: 11 S Collington Ave.

11 S Collington Ave. List price: $330,000

$330,000 Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,545 square feet)

(1,545 square feet) Agent: Ann Pirkey, eXp Realty

Ann Pirkey, eXp Realty Open Houses: Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Modern rowhouse in Charles Village

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

2639 N Howard Street (Hometrack)

This eclectic rowhouse offers charming exposed brick, a nicely updated kitchen and bathrooms, and an attractive outdoor space. The main level features an open-concept floorplan, starting with a stylish living room. Enjoy exposed brick, beams and ductwork, hardwood floors, and large, bright windows. The living room opens to a modern and minimalist kitchen with white cabinetry and colorful countertops. Behind the kitchen is a nice dining area with a pantry. Upstairs, a skylight floods the hallway with light. There are two spacious bedrooms, each with their own nicely updated bathrooms. The basement is unfinished and is used for storage (laundry has been thoughtfully moved upstairs).

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

A fenced-in backyard provides a nice space to garden or enjoy the outdoors. The home is conveniently located in Charles Village, on the edge of Remington, within walking distance of shops, restaurants and the Wyman Park Dell.

The details: