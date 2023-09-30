For sale: What you can get for $650K-$750K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $650,000 and $750,000.

Stately townhouse in Mount Vernon

Enjoy four levels of historic living space in this incredible Mount Vernon townhouse. Original details include inlaid wood floors, a stunning curved staircase and five decorative fireplaces. When you enter the home, you’ll find a formal parlor with massive windows, a unique bar area, a spacious dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs, a modern kitchen features granite countertops, a butler’s pantry and top-of-the-line appliances. There’s also a spacious family room, half bathroom and an office. The third level contains two bedrooms, both with their own en suite bathroom. Two more bedrooms and an additional full bathroom are on the fourth story. The home has been nicely updated while maintaining its historic charm.

The home has a brick courtyard and a unique outdoor space in the neighborhood, with access to a storage shed. There’s also adjacent off-street parking. The home is located within walking distance of neighborhood shops and restaurants, Penn Station and cultural attractions. It’s also zoned for a variety of uses, so it could be used as a mix of residential, commercial, office or retail.

The details:

Modern townhouse in Locust Point

Built in 2018, this Locust Point townhouse offers modern amenities and a unique outdoor space. Inside, the first level contains a foyer, guest bedroom and bathroom. The second level is the main living space with an open-concept floor plan. A spacious living room features a gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with a large island, a wine buffet and quartz countertops, and a sunny dining area. There’s also a colorful half bathroom. On the third floor, you’ll find two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom features large windows, a walk-in closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom.

An incredible rooftop deck features a wet bar, fireplace, retractable awning and built-in speakers. Plus, city views! A two-car garage is on the entry level. The home is located blocks from Latrobe Park and Fort McHenry.

The details:

Address: 1520 Beason St.

1520 Beason St. List price: $680,000

$680,000 Three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (1,830 square feet)

(1,830 square feet) Agent: Bryan Schafer, Elite Partners of Next Step Realty

1928 Center hall Colonial-style home in Homeland

On a charming tree-lined street in Homeland, you’ll find this brick center hall Colonial-style home. It has been well maintained and boasts several recent improvements. The main level contains a spacious living room, a separate dining room and a thoughtfully updated kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, subway backsplash and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom and mudroom complete the main level. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and two nicely updated bathrooms on the second story. A third level contains another bedroom and a full bathroom.

The home has several outdoor spaces to enjoy. Off the second-story hallway, there’s access to a large balcony overlooking the spacious backyard. Below, there’s a covered rear porch and an impressive bluestone patio. A bluestone walkway leads to a detached garage. The home is just minutes to the Homeland lakes.

The details: