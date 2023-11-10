For sale: 3 homes within walking distance of M&T Bank Stadium

With the Ravens again looking like the NFL’s best team, I thought it would be fun to feature three homes for sale close to M&T Bank Stadium. Because there’s nothing better than skipping the traffic to join the sea of purple walking to a game.

Here are three real estate listings — priced between $225,000 and $839,900 — within walking distance of the stadium.

Nicely updated rowhouse in Pigtown

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Less than three blocks from M&T Stadium, you’ll find this nicely updated rowhouse. Inside, the entrance has a half wall to the living room, which provides storage on one side, and space for a TV on the other. The home has an open-concept floor plan with a shared living room and dining area that is spacious. There are exposed brick and warm hardwood floors. A separate kitchen is updated, with a laundry/mudroom behind it, which provides access to the courtyard. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom features exposed brick, lots of natural light and an updated en suite bathroom.

A new deck provides a spacious outdoor space to relax, dine, and entertain. In addition to the stadiums, shops and restaurants on Pigtown’s Main Street are nearby, as well as easy access to downtown.

The details:

List price: $225,000

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,040 square feet)

Charming rowhouse with rooftop deck in Otterbein

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

On a charming tree-lined street, this updated Otterbein home mixes historic allure with thoughtful updates. A spacious living room contains exposed brick and a large fireplace. There’s also a half bathroom and a separate dining room with another charming brick fireplace. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features a unique breakfast nook with skylights and lots of natural light. On the second story, there are two bedrooms, each with its own fireplace, walk-in closet and an updated en suite bathroom. A third-level loft space could be used as an additional bedroom or a home office. It provides access to the rooftop deck.

The home has an attractive outdoor space surrounded by mature trees and a pocket park. A large rooftop deck completes this special home. It’s located in close proximity to charming neighborhood pocket parks, the stadiums and the Inner Harbor.

The details:

List price: $535,000

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,040 square feet)

Agents: James Baldwin and Caroline Kuntz, Baldwin & Griffin Group, Compass

Modern home with stunning water views in Federal Hill

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

This Federal Hill home has been beautifully updated and features attractive outdoor spaces. On the first floor, there’s a long, open living room and dining area. A unique opening above the dining area looks up to the second level. A gourmet kitchen features modern cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and a large, curved island with seating. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, balcony access and a modern en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower. There’s also a full-size refrigerated wine cellar in the basement.

The home has several great outdoor spaces. At the front of the house is a unique garden space. A private stone courtyard at the back of the house provides a charming place to dine or relax. A new rooftop deck with a pergola provides plenty of space for outdoor seating, with stunning views of the water and the Inner Harbor.

Behind the home’s courtyard is a carriage house with additional living space and garage parking for one car (plus a parking pad for a second car). The living space includes a living room/bedroom (with a Murphy bed) with vaulted ceilings, a kitchenette and an updated bathroom, perfect for an in-law or au pair suite. The home is steps from Federal Hill Park, the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill shops and restaurants.

The details:

List price: $839,900

Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (2,080 square feet)