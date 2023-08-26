For sale: 3 homes near Baltimore universities and colleges

Baltimore City is home to nine universities and colleges. As students, professors and staff return to campuses across the city, I thought it would be fun to highlight homes for sale near some of these higher education institutions.

Here are three unique real estate listings near Baltimore universities and colleges priced between $260,000 - $749,000.

Rowhouse with modern updates and historic charm in Mount Vernon

Rowhouse with modern updates and historic charm in Mount Vernon. (Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

If you’re looking for a rowhouse that’s been renovated while still maintaining its historic charm, this circa 1850 Mount Vernon home is perfect for you. Plus, the home is in close proximity to three Baltimore universities and colleges. The home features hardwood floors, exposed brick, and wood beam ceilings. The main level is open concept, with a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, and a nicely updated kitchen at the back. Upstairs, you’ll find the primary bedroom, an updated bathroom, and a small bonus room, which could be used as an office or storage. The third story contains a spacious room with high ceilings — currently used as a family room, but could be a bedroom — and another full bathroom.

The details:

Address: 901 Tyson St.

901 Tyson St. List price: $260,000

$260,000 Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,000 square feet)

(1,000 square feet) Agent: Jessica Dailey, Compass

Classic 1934 home in Original Northwood

Classic 1934 home in Original Northwood. (Home Vision Photography)

Tucked away in the charming Original Northwood neighborhood, and conveniently located half a mile from Morgan State University, you’ll find this classic 1934 home. The home has a welcoming front porch, which overlooks the quiet tree-lined street. A spacious front living room, features original hardwood floors, large windows, and a hidden staircase. The living room opens to a separate dining room. The galley kitchen has a unique nook for working from home. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom. A finished basement provides additional living space for a family room, play room, or gym.

The home has a spacious deck and a detached two-car garage. It’s located half a mile from Morgan State University — the state’s largest historically Black university — which is continually expanding its campus. The new Northwood Commons, which is home to a grocery store, restaurants (including Slutty Vegan, which plans to open next year) and the university bookstore, is also within walking distance.

The details:

Address: 4100 Westview Road

4100 Westview Road List price: $365,000

$365,000 Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,008 square feet)

(2,008 square feet) Agent: Kimberley Flowers, The Flowers Home Team, Keller Williams Realty Centre

Charming 1920 home in Roland Park

Charming 1920 home in Roland Park. (Azam Khan)

This spacious home features historic charm, modern updates and a prime location near the Johns Hopkins University. Inside, you enter into a large foyer. The bright living room has two charming built-ins on either side of the fireplace and original hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. It opens to a spacious dining room with picture frame molding. A family room provides a more casual place to relax, and the kitchen has been nicely updated. Upstairs, the second story features four bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and another full bathroom off the hall. The third story contains two additional bedrooms, currently used as an office and a home gym, and another full bathroom. There’s also a finished basement.

The home has a large deck and a fenced-in yard. A detached garage has storage space above it. There’s also a brick pizza stove and two stone patios. The home is conveniently located just down the street from the Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Campus, a 140-acre campus featuring red brick buildings inspired by its namesake building, Homewood Museum, winding walking paths and mature trees. There’s also the Stony Run trail, and lots of shopping and dining options at the Rotunda and Hampden’s The Avenue nearby.