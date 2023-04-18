Single family residence sells in Baltimore City for $299,990

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,548-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 5311 Wabash Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on April 5, 2023. The $299,990 purchase price works out to $194 per square foot. The property sits on a 5,500-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 1,404-square-foot home was sold for $180,000, a price per square foot of $128.

In October 2022, a 1,040-square-foot home on Elderon Avenue in Baltimore sold for $15,000, a price per square foot of $14.

A 3,425-square-foot home at 4200 Belvieu Avenue in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $350,550, a price per square foot of $102.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $149 to $144. In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

