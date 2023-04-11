Recent sale: Detached house in Baltimore City for $355,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Here’s a local real estate market update: A house located at 5002 Hazelwood Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,396-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on March 23, 2023, for $355,000, or $254 per square foot. The detached house sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,466-square-foot home on Farmview Avenue in Baltimore sold for $179,300, a price per square foot of $122.

On McCormick Avenue, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 1,876-square-foot home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $171.

A 1,620-square-foot home at 5720 Cynthia Terrace in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $228,000, a price per square foot of $141.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.