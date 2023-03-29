Could you live in a house smaller than 1,000 square feet? These three homes, ranging from 199,000-$235,000, pack a lot of punch into their small footprints. Each home offers a convenient city location to Baltimore sports, cultural and entertainment destinations.

There are a surprising number of small homes in Baltimore, including alley rowhouses and condos. I wrote about the three other small homes that were previously for sale last month.







Updated alley rowhouse in Upper Fells Point

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

This Upper Fells Point rowhouse offers modern updates and a great location. Inside, you’ll find a living room with exposed brick, stained glass above the front door, and new flooring. A small kitchen has new appliances, countertops, and a backsplash with storage space and room for a table. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms and a newly updated bathroom.

A deck at the back of the house provides valuable outdoor space. This home is conveniently located around the corner from restaurants, shops and a community garden. The Inner Harbor and Patterson Park are each about half a mile away.

The details:

Address: 235 S Chapel St.

235 S Chapel St. List price: $210,000 (”Pending,” according to RedFin)

$210,000 (”Pending,” according to RedFin) Two bedrooms, one bathroom (732 square feet)

Agent: Jennifer Belz, EXP Realty







Modern alley rowhouse in Pigtown

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

(Raz Tzameret)

This unique rowhouse has been updated and transformed, with every inch designed to maximize space. The open main level features high ceilings, a sleek kitchen and hardwood floors. Upstairs, you’ll find a bright bedroom and an updated bathroom. The lower level features an additional bedroom and full bathroom.

Outside, a unique shed provides a bonus space, perfect for a home office or gym. A large rooftop deck offers space for entertaining and outdoor dining. The home is across the street from Carroll and Archer Park and just around the corner from Pigtown’s main street (Washington Boulevard), which includes shops, restaurants and a library. Camden Yards and M&T Stadium are a short walk away.

The details:

Address: 510 Parkin Street

510 Parkin Street List price: $199,000

$199,000 Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (924 square feet)

Agent: Ben Garner







Sky level condo in Harbor East

(Allan Forrest)

(Allan Forrest)

(Allan Forrest)

(Allan Forrest)

(Allan Forrest)

(Allan Forrest)

This Harbor East condo is fully updated and ready for its next owner. At just 597 square feet, this home is the smallest on the list, but is perfect for those looking to be in the heart of city life. It features an open concept living room and kitchen with wood floors, updated appliances and lots of counter space. The bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and a walk-in closet. The unit’s bathroom is fully updated.

This full-service building, built in 2006, has outdoor access to a courtyard with unique city views. It’s located in the heart of Harbor East, convenient to some of the city’s best shopping and dining. You’re also minutes from the harbor and downtown offices. This unit includes a garage parking space.