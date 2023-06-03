For sale: 3 Baltimore homes with unique outdoor spaces

Having access to the outdoors can sometimes be a rarity in Baltimore, a city of rowhouses. Here are three real estate listings in Baltimore with unique outdoor spaces, including lush gardens, large private courtyards and a rooftop with harbor views. The homes range in price from $385,000 to $1,350,000.

Charming co-op surrounded by lush gardens in Tuscany-Canterbury

If you’re looking for beautiful outdoor space and gardens, but don’t want to take care of it, this Tuscany-Canterbury co-op is for you! Located in The Tuscany building, an Italian Renaissance style building constructed in 1918, this spacious two-story unit is full of charm. Inside, you’ll find wood floors, original built-in shelving and a beautiful fireplace. The main level contains an entry hall, living room, formal dining room, an updated kitchen and den. The primary bedroom with en suite bathroom is also on this level. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

This co-op is surrounded by beautiful gardens and greenery. The shared outdoor space contains mature trees, lush gardens (including a large herb garden) and walking paths. And best of all, you don’t have to maintain it! The home also includes a large screened porch with garden views.

The details:

Address: 221 Stony Run Lane Unit H1

221 Stony Run Lane Unit H1 List price: $385,000 (HOA fees: $1,621/month)

$385,000 (HOA fees: $1,621/month) Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (square feet not listed)

Agent: Meghan Bailey, The Balcerzak Group

Stunning rowhouse with a large courtyard and rooftop deck in Upper Fells Point

This Upper Fells Point home is stunning inside, and features a double-lot outdoor patio and multiple rooftop decks. Inside, you’ll find a beautiful blend of historic charm and modern updates. The main entrance opens to a living room with original heart pine floors a wood stove, built-ins and a gorgeous staircase. At the back of the house, there’s an open family room and dining area, which leads to the kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful and newly updated, with green tile, white cabinets and quartz countertops. Upstairs, the second story contains a large primary bedroom with an updated bathroom, another bedroom and a second updated bathroom. The third story features another bedroom, with tall ceilings and exposed beams. There’s also a sitting room with a wet bar, and an office. The home also has a basement apartment/au pair suite with its own bathroom, kitchen, living area and bedroom.

Outside, the home has a huge double-lot outdoor patio and multiple rooftop decks. To get to the patio, walk through a beautiful greenhouse off the kitchen. The patio, made of custom bluestone, Belgian block and stucco, is massive for a rowhouse. There’s plenty of room for outdoor dining, a fire pit, gardening and more. The first deck is accessed via French doors off the primary bedroom on the second floor, which overlooks the patio. The second and third decks are accessible from a third-story office. Enjoy beautiful city and water views while sitting under a pergola on the top deck.

The details:

One-of-a-kind home with private courtyard in Federal Hill

What do you get when you combine three city buildings to create a single home? A unique, loft-style Federal Hill home unlike anything on the market. The home was designed and transformed by architect Rebecca Swanston, who also designed the American Visionary Art Museum building.

Inside the 5,000+ square foot home, you’ll find a massive double-sided stone fireplace, contemporary accents and bright rooms with courtyard views. The first story features a large foyer, open dining room, two living rooms, a beautiful kitchen and a den. The dining room and living room feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the courtyard, bringing in beautiful natural light. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook and entertain, with sleek cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large wine fridge. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a bonus room, which could be used as another bedroom, a family room or a home gym. The primary bedroom overlooks the courtyard and has exposed brick, beam ceilings and a large walk-in closet.

The home has a beautiful private courtyard located off the main living areas. The courtyard features hardscaping, plants, trees and a water feature. It provides a large, private space for outdoor dining and lounging, rare to find in the city. The home also has an oversized two-car garage.

The details: