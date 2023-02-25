What you can get for $415K-$465K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and cultural amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are four real estate listings, ranging from $415,000-$465,000 in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The listings were selected by Historic Homes of Baltimore creator Jason Freeman.







Updated end-of-group rowhouse in Hampden

A circa 1912 end-of-group rowhouse in Hampden is the perfect blend of original charm and modern updates. The main level offers several spaces for enjoying and entertaining, all with beautiful original hardwood floors. A bright living room at the front of the house opens to the dining room, both of which feature unique woodwork. The next room back is a den or family room, with an original mantel that’s been converted to a bookcase. The kitchen has been beautifully updated, with honed marble countertops, white cabinets and a tin ceiling. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, an office and a full bathroom. The lower level features a custom wet bar, full bathroom and a laundry area.

At the back of the house, there is an attractive screened-in courtyard. As a bonus, the courtyard connects to a garage, which has been converted into a finished home office or studio space. The home is located a few blocks from Wyman Park and the Stony Run Trail. You can also walk to all the shops and restaurants in Hampden.

The details:

Address: 3300 Beech Ave.

$435,000 Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (1,624 square feet)

Agent: Jessica Dailey, Compass







Charming Queen Anne-style Victorian home in Mount Washington

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

(Israel Orange Studios)

This Mount Washington home is full of charm, including the white picket fence. A large wraparound porch welcomes you inside this unique Queen Anne-style Victorian home. Original details include wood floors, built-in shelving and beautiful architectural details. The house opens to a dining room with unique woodwork over the doorways and leads to a bright living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and an original pantry which provides plenty of storage space. Upstairs (be sure to notice the colorful stained-glass window!), there are three bedrooms, all with beautiful hardwood floors, as well as a full bathroom and an office space. The basement is finished for additional living space and it has another full bathroom.

The corner lot home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street. It’s located just a few blocks from a neighborhood park, and convenient to Mount Washington shops and restaurants, Pimlico Race Course and Cylburn Arboretum.

The details:

Address: 2706 Whitney Ave.

$450,000 Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2,300 square feet)

Agent: Naomi Reetz, Cummings & Co. Realtors







Shingle-style home in Windsor Hills

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

There’s lots of space inside and outside this historic home in Windsor Hills. Built circa 1913, this home has a massive wraparound porch, which overlooks the home’s large lot. Inside, a bright center hall foyer opens to the home’s main staircase. To the right is a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace. To the left is spacious dining room with French doors leading to the wraparound porch. Off the living room is the kitchen, which has been updated with new floors, cabinets and tile. There’s also a staircase at the back of the house that leads to the second floor. The second story features three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet and an updated full bathroom. The third level features two additional bedrooms and another modern bathroom.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

The home is set on a lot that would be perfect for gardening and enjoying the outdoors. The fenced-in yard includes a greenhouse, compost stations and a 500-gallon rain barrel. The home is located within walking distance of Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park and the new Cahill recreation center.

The details:

Address: 2501 Talbot Road

$415,000 Five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2,496 square feet)

Agent: Lara Faulkner, Cummings & Co. Realtors







Traditional stone home in Overbrook

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Tucked away off Stevenson Road in Baltimore County, this traditional stone home has a lot to offer. The front door opens to a bright living room, with French doors leading to an attractive sun porch. The living room flows nicely into the dining room, which has beautiful wood floors. A back mudroom/pantry separates the dining room from the kitchen, which also circles around to the front entrance. The kitchen is spacious, with room for a breakfast bar and full kitchen table. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom. A partially finished basement offers additional living space.

The home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Overbrook. A highlight of the backyard is a beautiful screened-in porch overlooking the yard, which provides ample room for entertaining. The home is located within walking distance of Stoneleigh Elementary School, a community pool and the Six Bridge Trail.

The details: