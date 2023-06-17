For sale: What you can get for $449K-$479K in Baltimore

Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three unique real estate listings priced between $449,900-$479,000.

Stunning rowhouse with elaborate millwork in Riverside

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

(Allan Forrest/TruPlace)

Looking for a unique rowhouse that has been beautifully updated? You’ll find it in this Riverside home: Custom millwork, exposed brick and original wood floors are just a few of the things that make this property special.

The main living space is open, with a living and dining area that has large windows, a gas fireplace and elaborate millwork. French doors lead to a newly updated kitchen, featuring white countertops, open shelving and a new Wolf range. Behind the kitchen is a half bathroom and a mudroom/laundry room. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. The primary bedroom features beautiful wood paneling, millwork and a stunning bathroom with a clawfoot tub, separate shower and two sinks.

A two-story deck provides the perfect space for outdoor dining and entertaining with views of the Inner Harbor and Francis Scott Key Bridge. The home is less than a block from Riverside Park with walking trails, a playground, a swimming pool and playing fields. At the back of the house is a parking pad for easy parking.

The details:

Address: 1507 Henry St.

1507 Henry St. List price: $479,000

$479,000 Two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,880 square feet)

Agent: Keene Barroll, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Spacious single-family home in West Forest Park

(The Lucido Agency)

(The Lucido Agency)

(The Lucido Agency)

(The Lucido Agency)

(The Lucido Agency)

(The Lucido Agency)

This West Forest Park home, built in 1952, offers a surprising amount of space — both inside and out.

An entry foyer leads to a bright and open living room, thanks to the home’s large picture windows. The spacious eat-in kitchen features new quartz countertops, original metal cabinetry and large windows. There are two bedrooms on the main level, and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet and an original blue and pink tile bathroom. A finished attic offers another bedroom, a half bathroom, bonus room and storage space. Finally, the large finished basement contains a rec room, second kitchen, full bathroom and laundry room.

Outdoor spaces abound, with a front porch, back patio and a large backyard. The home is located across the street from Forest Park Golf Course and just minutes from Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, the second largest woodland park in the country.

The details:

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Address: 4509 W. Forest Park

4509 W. Forest Park List price: $449,900

$449,900 Three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,340 square feet)

Agent: Cleaveland Smith, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency

Beautifully updated rowhouse in Little Italy

(Home Vision Photography)

(Home Vision Photography)

(Home Vision Photography)

(Home Vision Photography)

(Home Vision Photography)

(Home Vision Photography)

Fully renovated and thoughtfully designed in 2017, this Little Italy rowhouse offers modern updates and a convenient location. Inside, you’ll find an open living room and dining area. A half bathroom and an updated kitchen with white subway tile, sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances complete the main living area.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The bright primary bedroom features two large closets and a beautifully updated en suite bathroom. A finished basement provides space for a family room (or a third bedroom), with a wet bar, full bathroom and laundry room.

A courtyard at the back of the house offers private outdoor space to relax and entertain. The home is conveniently located in Little Italy, around the corner from some of the city’s best Italian restaurants and public bocce courts. It’s also minutes to Harbor East, the Inner Harbor and downtown.