Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and cultural amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three real estate listings, ranging from $275,000 to $319,500, in three neighborhoods across the city.







Classic stone rowhouse in Ednor Gardens

Built in 1926, this Ednor Gardens rowhouse is full of charm. Inside this stone home, you’ll find inlaid hardwood floors, French doors and other original details. The home has an inviting foyer that opens to a spacious living room. Ednor Gardens homes are known for their sunrooms, and this one doesn’t disappoint. It’s located at the front of the house and is perfect for a home office or garden room. The main level includes a large dining room and a kitchen with a pantry. Upstairs, you’ll find a primary bedroom with an attached dressing room, two additional bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Off the kitchen is a large deck for outdoor dining and entertaining. There’s also a one-car attached garage and a small yard for gardening. The home is located in Ednor Gardens, directly across the street from what was formerly Memorial Stadium. The site has been developed into The Y in Waverly (Weinberg) and includes a large playground, a senior living facility and green space.

One-of-a-kind cliffside cottage in Windsor Hills

This Windsor Hills cliffside home features unique interiors and stunning views. Built in 1905, the home has been beautifully updated while maintaining its charm. A spacious living room features hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and a charming staircase. An enclosed three-season room off the living room provides stunning views of Gwynns Falls. The kitchen has been beautifully updated and contains a large eat-in space. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and an updated en suite bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms, another updated full bathroom, and a beautiful sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home has several levels of outdoor decks, which provide additional living space (and an outdoor shower!) to take advantage of the beautiful views. The home overlooks Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, with direct access to walking trails.

The details:

Address: 4505 Prospect Circle

4505 Prospect Circle List Price: $290,000

$290,000 Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,874 square feet)

Agent: Ann Fechner, Garner + Co







Charming cottage with yard in Belair-Edison

This cheery blue cottage is ready for its next owner. A welcoming porch greets you at the front of the house. Inside, you’ll find a small foyer, a bright living room and traditional dining room — all of which have original wood floors. A kitchen and half bath complete the first level. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. The basement is finished and provides additional living space, with walk-out access to the backyard.

The home has a large back porch and fenced-in yard, plus a detached single-car garage. It’s located in Belair-Edison, conveniently located within walking distance of Lake Montebello, Clifton Park and Herring Run Park.

The details: