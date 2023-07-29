There are over 250 neighborhoods in Baltimore City. You probably know Mount Vernon, Federal Hill, Charles Village, and Canton, but how familiar are you with Dickeyville, Pigtown or Ridgely’s Delight? Each of these neighborhoods offers charming homes, attractive amenities, and close-knit communities.

Here are three unique real estate listings in Dickeyville, Pigtown and Ridgely’s Delight.

Charming 1800s rowhouse in Dickeyville

Dickeyville is a quaint historic mill village located in southwest Baltimore. This small neighborhood is full of unique historic homes and surrounded by nature, backing up to the Gwynns Falls and Leakin Park. This charming home was built circa 1850, and is steps from walking trails, the creek and a waterfall.

The home features exposed stone walls, hardwood floors, and built-in shelving. In the living room, enjoy an oversized bow window and a wood stove. Beyond it is a hall with the staircase, a space that could also be used as a small dining room or office. The kitchen is at the back of the house, with a laundry room beyond it. Upstairs, there are two cozy bedrooms and a bathroom. A unique brick patio with stone retaining walls offers a beautiful outdoor space.

The details:

Address: 5025 Wetheredsville Road

5025 Wetheredsville Road List price: $229,900

$229,900 Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom (820 square feet)

(820 square feet) Agent: Jackie Daley, Northrop Realty

Nicely updated rowhouse in Pigtown

Pigtown, in central southwest Baltimore, gets its name from the pigs that were herded through the streets of the neighborhood in the 19th century when they were transported from the railroads to slaughterhouses. Today, the neighborhood is known for its growing Main Street, annual pig races (with a much happier ending!) and access to the B&O Railroad museum, Carroll Park, and downtown.

Built in 1898, this attractive rowhouse features hardwood floors, exposed brick and updated kitchen and bathrooms. The home has a spacious living room with unique built-in shelves. A separate dining room provides a more formal space to eat, while the nicely updated eat-in kitchen provides a more casual space to dine at the large island. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with their own modern bathroom. Outside, there is a small deck and yard, ideal for those that like to garden or relax outdoors.

The details:

Address: 1133 Carroll St.

1133 Carroll St. List price: $225,000

$225,000 Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1,344 square feet)

(1,344 square feet) Agent: Claudia Towles, Compass

Contemporary converted church condo in Ridgely’s Delight

Tucked between Camden Yards and MLK Jr. Boulevard is Ridgely’s Delight, a small but charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets and historic rowhouses. The neighborhood is home to the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, and in close proximity to downtown and the Inner Harbor. This condominium is in a unique 19th-century building that previously served as a church and was converted into a recreation center in the 1950s before being turned into condos in 2005.

Inside this contemporary condo, you’ll find hardwood floors, high ceilings and a modern steel staircase. The living room contains a gas fireplace and is separated visually from the rest of the main level by the striking staircase. The kitchen features quartz countertops, a large island with seating and an additional dining area. Upstairs, large skylights and wood beams create a bright and inviting space. There are two bedrooms, each with their own updated bathroom. Outside, the building has a private and peaceful courtyard, an unexpected find in the middle of the city. The unit includes one parking garage space.

The details: