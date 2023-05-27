For sale: 4 beach houses within driving distance of Baltimore

Baltimore is conveniently located to several beach towns, including Ocean City and the Delaware beaches. Each beach offers its own atmosphere, from fun and high-spirited to calm and quiet.

Whether you’re looking to live at the beach full-time or dreaming of a vacation home, here are four real estate listings within driving distance of Baltimore, ranging in price from $264,900 to $1,799,900.

Cozy condo in Ocean City

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

(Svetlana Leahy Photography)

This cozy Ocean City condo could be perfect for those looking for a small home close to the beach. Inside this cheery unit, you’ll find an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. There’s also one bedroom and a full bathroom. The home has sliding doors to a balcony, a shell backsplash and bright interiors.

Outside, a balcony provides a relaxing outdoor space to enjoy. Plus, there’s ocean views! The condo is three buildings from the beach, which makes going to the beach a breeze. It also has one parking spot and access to a community pool. It’s located between Jolly Roger Amusement Park and Seacrets, near the convention center.

The details:

Address: 10 40th St. Unit 305

10 40th St. Unit 305 List price: $264,900 (HOA fees: $288/month)

$264,900 (HOA fees: $288/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (495 square feet)

Agent: Deeley Chester, Coastal Life Realty Group

Beautiful townhouse in Bethany Beach

(Atlantic Exposure)

(Atlantic Exposure)

(Atlantic Exposure)

(Atlantic Exposure)

(Atlantic Exposure)

(Atlantic Exposure)

This Bethany Beach townhouse offers beautiful interiors and easy access to the beach. The main living level features exposed beam ceilings, a floating staircase and new flooring. A bright living room opens to an updated eat-in kitchen. The home has three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a wall of windows. The bathrooms have cheery wallpaper to complement the colorful tile. The home is being sold fully furnished.

The home has a first-level deck and a large rooftop deck with ocean views. It’s just a row back from quiet Bethany Beach. You can walk to Matt’s Fish Camp restaurant, and state park beaches and downtown Bethany are close by.

The details:

Beachfront condo with three decks in Rehoboth Beach

(Atlantic E)

(Atlantic E)

(Atlantic E)

(Atlantic E)

(Atlantic E)

(Atlantic E)

Looking to live in a luxury oceanfront building close to the charming shops and restaurants in Rehoboth Beach? Look no further than this unique unit! This stunning home has been professionally decorated and recently updated. The main living area features a living room with a built-in bar, a separate dining area, and a kitchen with new appliances. There are two bedrooms, each with their own deck, and updated bathrooms. The home is being sold fully furnished.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

There are three decks, each with ocean views. The unit is in The Henlopen, an oceanfront condo building. Amenities include security-controlled access, indoor parking, beach access with outdoor showers, elevators, and a rooftop deck with a pool. The building is less than a half mile from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand and the surrounding shops and restaurants.

The details:

Charming historic home in Lewes

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

(The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group)

Built in the 18th century, this historic home is full of charm, and conveniently located near Lewes Beach. The unique home features a cedar shake exterior, original hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces. At nearly 4,000 square feet, it’s incredibly spacious, with several spaces to gather, relax and entertain. There’s a game room with built-ins, a bright kitchen with high ceilings and a skylight and a beautiful dining room with exposed wood beams, a large fireplace and exposed brick. The home has four large bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home has multiple decks, a large driveway and a yard. It’s across the street from the Canalfront Park, and within walking distance of the town’s charming shops and restaurants. Quaint Lewes Beach is less than a mile away.

The details: