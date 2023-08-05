For sale: 4 houses with pool access

It’s the heat of the summer, and there’s nothing better than cooling off in a pool, especially when you don’t have to worry about maintaining it. Baltimore has lots of options for shared pools, including condos with pools, public pools and private community pools.

Here are four unique real estate listings with access to pools, priced between $269,900-$679,000.

Historic rowhouse in Reservoir Hill

Inside this 1910 Reservoir Hill rowhouse, you’ll find hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings and exposed brick. Plus, you’re just a few blocks from a free, newly renovated public pool! The main level has an open concept floor plan, and a living room with two large windows and interior shutters that leads to a separate dining room. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features a tin ceiling. There’s also a half bath and laundry on this level. The second floor features the primary bedroom, with a walk-in closet and bathroom. There’s also an additional bedroom, with a balcony and a bathroom on this level. The third story contains two additional rooms, which could also be used as bedrooms or as a home office or den.

Outside, the home has a nice second-story deck. The home is located a short distance from Druid Hill Park. The park includes several amenities, including the free Druid Hill Park public pool, which reopened last year after an extensive renovation. It features two large pools, with space to play and dedicated swim lanes, a children’s pool and fun aquatic features, including two large slides.

The details:

Address: 2538 McCulloh St.

2538 McCulloh St. List price: $269,900

$269,900 Four bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,090 square feet)

(2,090 square feet) Agent: James Jackson, ExecuHome Realty

Nicely updated condo in Woodberry

Formerly on the site of the Poole & Hunt complex, this unique Clipper Mill condo has been nicely updated and includes membership to one of the most beautiful pools in the city. The unit opens to a small foyer and a modern kitchen with counter seating. A spacious living room, with wood floors, is the home’s main gathering space. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. There’s also a second bedroom, another full bathroom and a small laundry room.

Building amenities include access to a beautiful outdoor pool and hot tub, with original iron columns with gas torches that light up at night. There’s also indoor community spaces, an attractive outdoor space backing up to Druid Hill Park and one garage parking space.

The details:

Address: 2007 Clipper Park Road Unit 211

2007 Clipper Park Road Unit 211 List price: $279,900 (HOA fees: $530/month)

$279,900 (HOA fees: $530/month) Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,160 square feet)

(1,160 square feet) Agent: Julie Singer, The Group of Northrop Realty

Updated condo with waterfront views in the Inner Harbor

This three-bedroom HarborView Towers condo unit boasts a prime waterfront location and lots of amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools. This unit has been nicely updated, and features two balconies and large windows to take advantage of the beautiful waterfront views. A spacious living room leads to a nicely updated kitchen and a dining area overlooking the water. The primary bedroom features a luxurious en suite bathroom with a separate shower and tub, and two walk-in closets. A second bedroom also has an en suite bathroom. The third bedroom has a Murphy bed, and could also be used as an office or den. A half bathroom and laundry room complete this unit.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

The condo has two balconies, accessible from four rooms, providing beautiful views of the water, downtown, Harbor East and more. The building boasts several amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, so you can enjoy the water all year. There’s also a fitness center, community spaces, a 24-hour front desk, security and a separate storage unit. The unit includes two garage parking spaces and is located in a prime waterfront spot next to the promenade, restaurants, museums and Federal Hill Park.

The details:

Address: 100 Harborview Drive Unit 1701

100 Harborview Drive Unit 1701 List price: $589,900 (HOA fees: $2,016/month)

$589,900 (HOA fees: $2,016/month) Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,929 square feet)

(1,929 square feet) Agent: Molly Reed, Compass

Charming center hall Colonial home in Mount Washington

This center hall Colonial home, built in 1920, is full of charm and just blocks from a private community pool. To the left of the foyer, you’ll find a spacious living room, with built-ins and a fireplace. A bright sunroom sits off the living room. On the other side of the center hall is a formal dining room, and behind that, an updated, eat-in kitchen. There’s two additional rooms on the main level, both of which are currently used as offices, but could also serve as a den or playroom. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious primary bedroom features several sets of built-in drawers, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. A finished basement provides additional living space, a storage room and another half bathroom.

Outside, the home has a deck and a beautiful, private backyard. There’s also a detached two-car garage. The home is less than half a mile from the Mount Washington Swimming Club, a member-owned private pool open to Mount Washington residents and a limited number of nonresidents. There’s a large pool with lap lanes, a children’s pool and grounds with other activities for kids.

The details: