Built in 2014, this Maple Lawn home features beautiful interiors, luxurious bathrooms and a thoughtful floor plan. Located in a highly sought-after planned community, the 5,000-plus square foot home contains six bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms on four levels.

A welcoming front porch greets you at this attractive single-family home. Inside, a large foyer contains dark hardwood floors that continue throughout the entire house. French doors open to a bright home office, while across the hall a formal dining room shines with designer lighting, millwork and high-end wallpaper. The heart of the home is the expansive great room with open access to the gourmet kitchen. This main gathering space features coffered ceilings, lots of windows and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen contains custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an oversized island. There’s also a convenient butler’s pantry and a beautiful half bathroom.

The top two floors contain the home’s bedrooms and modern bathrooms. In the primary suite, enjoy two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. There are three more bedrooms on this level and another newly renovated bathroom with high-end finishes. A convenient laundry room completes the second story. On the third story, you’ll find an additional bedroom, full bathroom and playroom. It also has a built-in desk and storage area, perfect for a homework zone or workspace.

Downstairs, the finished basement features even more living space, including a large recreation room, custom home gym, additional bedroom, den and a fully updated bathroom.

An attractive backyard with beautiful hardscaping offers plenty of places to relax and entertain. A deck off the main living space leads to a built-in firepit and a large area for lounging. Completing this special home is a detached two-car garage.

The home is located in Maple Lawn, a vibrant live-, work- and play-planned community in Fulton. Walk to the Community Center and outdoor pool, parks and neighborhood shops and restaurants. You’re also conveniently located about 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore and about an hour from Washington, D.C.

The details: