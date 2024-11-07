Built in 2005, this great family home offers spacious interiors and modern updates. It’s located in Woodbine’s private Cattail Trace community on a beautiful 1-acre lot backing up to mature trees. Both inside and out, the home is sure to impress.

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

The home opens to a two-story foyer with a beautiful curved staircase and traditional molding. On one side of the foyer is a formal living room with French doors leading to a home office. This room flows nicely to the home’s family room, a relaxed space with large windows and a gas fireplace with a rustic stone surround.

The gourmet kitchen is a focal point of the home. It’s a large space with granite countertops, high-end appliances and a butler’s pantry. There’s also an attached two-story breakfast room, which offers access to the rear deck and upstairs via a back staircase. The main level also has a formal dining room.

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The primary suite is massive, with tray ceilings, an attached sitting room, two walk-in closets and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Its location on one side of the house offers privacy, while the other three bedrooms, each generously sized, are on the other side of the home.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An additional bedroom and bathroom can be found on the fully finished lower level. A large recreation room, ideal for entertaining, features a gas fireplace, a modern wet bar and a built-in workstation. There’s also an exercise room and walk-out access to the backyard.

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

(Abnet Shiferaw/Homesight)

A beautiful backyard provides attractive spaces for relaxing, dining al fresco and entertaining. Enjoy an expansive deck, part of which is covered, and a hardscaped stone patio below. Situated over a 1-acre lot, there’s also a large landscaped yard.

Read More 7 things to do in Howard County from a fleece festival to a blood drive Nov 7, 2024

This home is conveniently located 30 minutes from Frederick, 40 minutes from downtown Baltimore, and about an hour from Annapolis and Washington, D.C.

The details: