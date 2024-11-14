In Glenwood, you’ll find this spacious mid-century Rancher with a distinct floor plan and surprising interiors. The five-bedroom home is ideal for multigenerational living, with separate bedroom wings and two kitchens, all on a single story. It also has a large yard and multiple outdoor spaces.

The home opens to a beautiful great room, which was fully renovated in 2023. There’s an open-concept family room with shiplap walls and a fireplace and a relaxed dining area. The highlight of this space is the large, bright kitchen. Enjoy quartz counters, high-end stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in island. A traditional living room with exposed brick sits behind the kitchen. There’s also a formal dining room. Each of these rooms provides easy access to the outdoors, whether it’s the home’s large patio or screened porch.

The home has five bedrooms. French doors off the great room open to a hallway with two bedrooms. The other three bedrooms are on a different side of the home, offering plenty of privacy. The primary bedroom features a new en suite bathroom with double vanities and a marble shower and floors. A second kitchen next to the other bedroom wing is ideal for multigenerational living.

A large finished basement has a bonus recreation room with a wet bar, laundry room and full bathroom. There are also additional rooms for storage or other uses, including a home office, craft room or gym.

Outside, enjoy a large flat backyard. Relax on the home’s large patio or on the cheery screened porch with attractive brick floors. Also on the property is a large detached garage, a unique space for a workroom or other projects. It’s big enough to hold a camper or boat.

And if that’s not enough, the home also has an attached enclosed pool house. This unique space features vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area with a fireplace, and a loft.

This home is conveniently located 35 minutes from downtown Baltimore and about an hour from Washington, D.C.

The details: