In Ellicott City, there’s a rare opportunity to own an incredible 14,288-square-foot home tucked away on more than 4 acres. Enjoy spacious interiors, including luxurious bedroom suites and a backyard perfect for entertaining. This house is stuffed with features in a five-bedroom, 6 ½-bathroom estate built in 2013, including a three-story indoor slide, glass elevator and see-through fireplaces.

Nestled off a quiet cul-de-sac, a long private driveway leads to a circular drive and a grand porte-cochere, setting the stage for what you’ll find inside. A set of curved double front doors open to a foyer with travertine floors, which continue throughout the home. Straight ahead is a unique double-sided stone fireplace, which strikingly continues to all three stories of the home. An expansive living room has soaring ceilings and double-story windows overlooking the backyard. A modern glass elevator, spiral staircase and incredible indoor slide are key architectural elements of the home and connect all three stories of it.

The main living space contains a large gourmet kitchen with custom West Virginia birdseye maple cabinetry and a breakfast nook, a separate dining room and a relaxed family room. There’s also a mudroom, laundry room and butler’s pantry for convenient living.

A first-floor primary wing is massive, with a large bedroom, dual studies, dual bathrooms and dressing rooms, and a private staircase accessing the home gym below.

Upstairs, you’ll find a massive loft space overlooking the living room with built-in desks and shelves. Two spacious bedrooms, one on each side of the house, both contain walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Two additional bedrooms are located on the lower level, and they also have walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. These bedrooms open to the patio and backyard.

The lower level offers several amenity spaces, including a large recreation room with a kitchenette, a home gym, a sauna and a workshop. It also has dual pool changing rooms and provides walk-out access to the backyard.

Outside, a beautiful in-ground saltwater pool features a stone waterfall, a disappearing edge and a submerged sunbathing pad. Relax and entertain on the surrounding stone patio with an in-ground jacuzzi. Above, a large covered deck off the living room provides another enjoyable outdoor space. Surrounded by lush greenery, the large backyard offers a stunning backdrop and full privacy. An attached four-car garage completes the home.

The home is located in Ellicott City’s Second Discovery community. Situated on a private 4.22-acre lot, you’ll enjoy being surrounded by nature (Benson Branch Park is right behind the home) while still being close to area restaurants, shops, schools and more. It’s conveniently 40 minutes from Baltimore, 50 minutes from Annapolis and an hour from Washington, D.C..

The details:

