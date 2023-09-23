For sale: 3 unique homes in Howard County

Howard County is known for its unique towns, top rated schools, green space, parks and a convenient location between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. It also has one of the highest median home prices in Maryland, at $567,000 last month.

Here are three unique real estate listings ranging in price between $420,000-$935,000.

Unique townhome in Jessup

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

(Atlas Photography)

Inside this attached townhome, you’ll find updated living spaces and a unique outdoor space. The main level features an open concept floor plan, with a living room, a half bathroom, a dining area and a passthrough window to the eat-in kitchen. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with their own updated en suite bathroom. In the primary bedroom, you’ll find a spacious loft, a unique space that would be perfect as a home office. A finished walk-out lower level contains a recreation room and a pellet stove.

Outside, there’s a unique three-level deck with two large awnings. This space is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. The home is located in the Aspenwood community.

The details:

Comfortable Colonial in Columbia

(Northrop Realty)

(Northrop Realty)

(Northrop Realty)

(Northrop Realty)

(Northrop Realty)

(Northrop Realty)

This comfortable Columbia home has a great layout, modern updates, and an attractive location. The home opens to a two-story foyer, with sets of French doors leading to a formal living room on the left and a sitting room with built-in shelving on the right. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and leads to a bright dining room. A spacious eat-in kitchen has been nicely updated. A half wall connects the space to an inviting family room, with high ceilings and skylights, another fireplace and more built-in shelving.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The spacious primary bedroom, with an attached sitting room/office, has high ceilings, an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. A finished lower level with walk-out access contains a bonus room, bathroom and an additional room which could be used as another bedroom.

The home has a large brick patio and backs up to the beautiful Patuxent Reserve. It is surrounded by mature trees.

The details:

Address: 12034 White Cord Way

12034 White Cord Way List price: $725,000

$725,000 Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (3,571 square feet)

(3,571 square feet) Agent: Jake Northrop, Northrop Realty NextGen Home Team

Newly updated Cape Cod in Woodbine

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

(Integrity Imaging Solutions)

Custom built in 1999, this spacious Cape Cod-style home sits on 3 private acres and has been newly updated. An inviting covered porch welcomes you home. Inside, you’ll find an open concept layout, starting with a bright living room with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace. The kitchen was recently renovated, with granite countertops, new cabinets and a new island. There’s also an attached dining area.

The primary bedroom is on the first floor and features an updated bathroom, a walk-in closet and an attached sitting room (which could be used as an additional bedroom). Another bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room complete the main living area.

Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom. A finished lower level with walk-out access contains a large family room, bedroom, and bathroom with a sauna.

The home is situated on a 3-acre lot, surrounded by mature trees and established gardens. A back covered porch leads to an attractive stone patio. The home has a detached two-car garage.

The details:

List price: $935,000