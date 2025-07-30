There’s a lot to love about this Craftsman-style estate in Clarksville. Inside the over 7,000-square-foot home, you’ll find rich architectural details and luxurious interiors. It’s set on three private acres and has a stunning back patio, with a fishpond, built-in hot tub and an attractive outdoor kitchen.

The home opens to an inviting foyer, with a formal living room and dining room on opposite sides. Charming details throughout the home include stained-glass windows, rich cherrywood millwork and mahogany doors. Off the living room is a bright sunroom with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

(David Bick/Joe Hodgson, Homesight)

A warm kitchen is perfect for home chefs and features custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a large center island. It also has an attached dining area, ideal for everyday dining. The space opens to a two-story great room, the heart of the home, with a custom stone fireplace. Both spaces open to the rear outdoor area.

Also on the main level, you’ll find a spacious home office, laundry and mudroom, and a half bathroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A luxurious primary suite features an attached sitting area with a stove, a massive walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower.

The lower level is fully finished and contains plenty of useful living space. A large recreation room has a wet bar and billiards area. There are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a wine cellar and storage.

A beautiful rear patio is a highlight of the home. The attractive space has a built-in hot tub, fishpond, an outdoor kitchen and a stone fireplace. There’s lots of space to lounge or dine al fresco as you overlook the large yard and lush landscaping. Blooming wisteria above completes this unique outdoor space.

As a bonus, the home has an attached two-car garage and a beautiful detached three-car garage. The detached structure contains two levels of usable space, ideal to house a car collection or use as a home gym, office or recreational space.

The home is in Clarksville’s Chapel Woods community.

It offers proximity to nature and recreational sites, including the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area, and shopping and restaurants, including The Mall in Columbia. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 11831 Linden Chapel Rd.

· List price: $2 million

· Six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (7,014 square feet)

· Agents: Pauline Hwang, Northrop Realty