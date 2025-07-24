Meticulously maintained and beautifully updated, all you have to do with this five bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Maple Lawn is move in. Maple Lawn is a unique planned community offering walkable streets and desirable amenities. This home is located in the desirable Midtown District and faces a greenspace.

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

Throughout the home, which was built in 2013, you’ll enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, and modern updates. Inside, an open foyer greets you, with a formal dining room on one side and a living room on the other. Both spaces are bright and spacious.

French doors off the living room and hall lead to a bonus room, which would be ideal as a home office or den. The main level also contains a large, nicely updated kitchen and adjacent family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, an eat-in island and a breakfast nook, while the family room has a stone gas fireplace.

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

The home boasts over 5,000 square feet, offering plenty of living space for a variety of uses. Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary suite offers generous walk-in closets and a beautiful ensuite bathroom, with a soaking tub, separate shower, and designer finishes.

A newly updated lower level contains more useful living space, including a large recreation room, home gym, a fifth bedroom with built-ins and an attractive full bathroom.

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

(Burr Eliker)

The details: