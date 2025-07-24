Meticulously maintained and beautifully updated, all you have to do with this five bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home in Maple Lawn is move in. Maple Lawn is a unique planned community offering walkable streets and desirable amenities. This home is located in the desirable Midtown District and faces a greenspace.
Throughout the home, which was built in 2013, you’ll enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, and modern updates. Inside, an open foyer greets you, with a formal dining room on one side and a living room on the other. Both spaces are bright and spacious.
French doors off the living room and hall lead to a bonus room, which would be ideal as a home office or den. The main level also contains a large, nicely updated kitchen and adjacent family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, an eat-in island and a breakfast nook, while the family room has a stone gas fireplace.
The home boasts over 5,000 square feet, offering plenty of living space for a variety of uses. Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary suite offers generous walk-in closets and a beautiful ensuite bathroom, with a soaking tub, separate shower, and designer finishes.
A newly updated lower level contains more useful living space, including a large recreation room, home gym, a fifth bedroom with built-ins and an attractive full bathroom.
The details:
- Address: 11445 Iager Boulevard
- List price: $1,275,000 (HOA fees: $168/month)
- Five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (5,238 square feet)
- Agents: Bita Dayhoff, Compass
