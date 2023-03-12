For sale: The former home and tennis court of a sports innovator

Tucked away on one of Baltimore’s most elegant and private streets, you’ll find a stunning home — inside and out.
The property at 21 Blythewood Road is an English country style home, built in 1929, and features a unique history, beautiful outdoor amenities, and one-of-a-kind interiors. And for the first time in thirty years, the 1.9-acre property is up for sale.
The home was once owned by Howard Head, who worked as an aircraft engineer before founding the Head Ski Co. and developing aluminum laminated skis.
After selling the company, Head retired and began playing tennis as a hobby. He eventually bought the Prince Co. and invented the Prince oversized tennis racket, which revolutionized the sport.
While living here, Head meticulously redesigned the house and created one of the most beautiful private tennis courts in the country.
The home opens to a black-and-white checkered tile vestibule and a large foyer. An adjoining living room features a large fireplace, French doors and a wall of windows with sliding doors to a koi pond and bluestone patio.
A beautiful solarium, with glass walls and a greenhouse ceiling, is perfect for gardening and fills the space with natural light. The solarium opens to the traditional dining room, which features a marble fireplace, parquet wood flooring and significant millwork.
A custom, state-of-the-art kitchen contains sleek cabinetry, quartz and granite counters and a large, bright breakfast area.
The main level also includes a chestnut library with built-in shelving, a family room with vaulted, wood paneled ceilings, a wet bar and a powder room. Each room is filled with beautiful natural light and views of the stunning grounds.
The home includes two staircases. At the top of one stairway, you’ll find a large hall with a seating area and fireplace.
The primary bedroom suite includes a wall of windows with sliding doors to a large balcony, an attached dressing room and an attractive double vanity bathroom with heated floors.
There are two additional en suite bedrooms, as well as two other bedrooms and a hall bathroom, for a total of five bedrooms.
The third level contains a walk-in cedar closet and additional storage while a lower level includes a laundry room, climate-controlled wine room and an exercise room, and has access to an attached three-car garage.
The backyard is perhaps my favorite part of the house. A stone patio and 11,000-gallon koi pond, unlike anything I’ve seen in Baltimore, is breathtaking.
Ornamental trees, floating steps and mini-waterfalls provide a tranquil space to relax and entertain.
Stone steps and extensive decking lead to a beautiful pool area with a hot tub and a custom teak bar.
The pool decking overlooks a competition-quality tennis court, specifically designed below grade to provide a natural wind barrier. There’s also foot paths, beautiful hardscaping and a secluded treehouse.
Beautifully landscaped lawns and gardens complete the property, which backs up to the wooded Stony Run Trail.
The details:
- Address: 21 Blythewood Road
- List price: $3,880,000
- Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (9,047 square feet)
- Agents: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate