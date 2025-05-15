Tucked away on a private wooded lot you’ll find this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home. The home was designed for indoor-outdoor living, taking advantage of its beautiful surroundings with massive windows and seamless connections to the large deck and patios.

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

Inside, the home opens to a foyer with a mahogany staircase and limestone floors. A two-story living room is a highlight of the home, featuring a dramatic double-sided fireplace and walls of windows, with another sitting room on the other side of the stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen was thoughtfully designed, with granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry and a large eat-in island. The space opens to a dining room with access to the rear deck.

There’s also a first-floor bedroom/office with built-ins.

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

Upstairs, you’ll find four additional bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite features vaulted, beamed ceilings, a walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom. The space is flooded with natural light and offers beautiful views of the property.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A sleek lower level offers a large recreation room with a gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in wine storage. It has walkout access to the backyard, and also contains a full bathroom and a bonus room.

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

(Eric Tyler/American Imagery)

Outside, you’ll find beautiful and relaxing spaces to enjoy. A wraparound rear deck overlooks the wooded yard. Attractive hardscaping, including retaining walls, a fireplace and a massive flagstone patio provides an outdoor oasis.

As a bonus, a separately recorded building lot is included in the sale, offering space for a potential future guest house, in-law residence or investment opportunity.

The home is within walking distance of Grist Mill Trail in Patapsco Valley State Park, and just minutes from Ellicott City’s Main Street. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.