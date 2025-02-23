The singular feature of the glittering, Inner Harbor home formerly owned by actor Kevin Spacey is outside the walls: the view.

Panoramic windows look upon harbor waters on three sides. Gazing out, the closest neighbors are the Domino Sugars sign and glass towers of Harbor East. The pier underfoot vanishes to create an illusion. You’re in a yacht, not a living room. One can almost feel the waves rocking.

The listing agent is trying out equally impressive titles for this one-of-a-kind home. He likes “The Icon of Baltimore.” Whatever you call it, the floating house of 9,000 square feet could be yours — break open the piggy bank, check under the couch cushions — if you can scrape together nearly $6 million.

“You have a masterpiece of art out of every window,” said Sam Sheibani, the listing agent with Compass real estate.

A living room at 622 Ponte Villas North. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

The luxury home, which Spacey lost in foreclosure last year, is set to go up for sale Sunday. Sheibani invited The Baltimore Banner for a peek inside.

Just past the valet closet and coatroom, a dark spiral staircase winds up through four more floors. There’s an elevator, too, also six bedrooms, 8 ½ baths, and a theater with leather recliners. There’s a bar, sauna, game room and office, a formal area and family room. It isn’t ostentatious, but elegant, clean and white. The light-up glass panels of the elevator fade from green to blue to purple.

The spacious home comprises two houses connected by the upper floors like an arch. Sunlight pours in from all the windows, yet the harbor presents a feeling of seclusion. The house occupies the end of the north pier within the gated HarborView community off Key Highway.

This stretch of waterfront is also home to the Ritz-Carlton Residences. And the neighbors vary from a Ravens player, popular rapper and influencer to leading doctors, attorneys and business executives. The late bestselling author Tom Clancy owned a penthouse condo nearby. This waterfront is some of Baltimore’s most exclusive real estate.

Spacey’s house was previously owned by members of the Merritt family, famous for commercial real estate, construction and gyms. The actor bought the house for $5.65 million in early 2017, just months before he faced the first accusation of sexual misconduct and was fired from “House of Cards.”

In the years since, he’s kept a low profile around Baltimore while fending off additional allegations. Juries twice sided with Spacey, but he faces a new lawsuit filed this month in the U.K., according to The Independent, a British tabloid. Meanwhile, a growing number of Hollywood actors are speaking out in Spacey’s defense as he begins to piece back together his once-esteemed acting career.

Out of work for years, Spacey fell into debt from all the legal bills, he said in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The house was sold in a foreclosure auction in July for $3.24 million. Spacey has not returned messages from The Banner.

The primary bedroom. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

A five-story spiral staircase greets visitors. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

A nine-seat home theater is among the amenities. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The rooftop deck. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

A legal fight followed the auction as the buyer, Montgomery County real estate investor Sam Asgari, tried to take quick possession of the house. The sides settled late last year, and Spacey agreed to move out. His departure cleared the way for Asgari to fix up the house and list it for sale.

“There isn’t anything else like this. Anywhere,” said Sheibani, the agent.

From the rooftop deck, the summit of Federal Hill comes to eye level. One can see the city skyline all around. Up here, there’s a tile patio surrounded by artificial grass and a backdrop of garden planters. Sheibani swept his arm, repeating his sales pitch. Imagine the lights at night over the harbor. Hear the clink of champagne flutes.

“Can you imagine the parties? And the dinners?” he said.

The property also includes a sauna. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

The kitchen. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

Of course, a home with this price tag has a limited pool of potential buyers. There’s the new global headquarters for T. Rowe Price rising just across the water. Sheibani thinks it’s a perfect executive pad.

There’s another name, however, that comes to mind first. Sheibani figures it would fit well for the city’s new favorite son, Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein.