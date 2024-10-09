Wednesday brought another chance for Kevin Spacey to stave off the sale of his luxury home in Baltimore.

Attorneys for the actor appeared in Baltimore Circuit Court and asked a judge to disqualify a Bethesda real estate investor from buying the Inner Harbor mansion. The attorneys argued that the waterfront home was auctioned without sufficient notice and therefore fetched too low a price.

Spacey himself made no appearance during the hourlong hearing.

The 9,000-square-foot, floating pier-home was sold in a foreclosure auction last July to investor Sam Asgari of Simo Homes LLC. Asgari’s high bid of $3.24 million was $2 million less than Spacey paid for the house seven years ago.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Andrew Barnes, an attorney for Spacey, also told the judge that Asgari has “acted in bad faith” and tried to use the judicial system and the news media to pressure the actor to get out sooner than he’s required to under the law.

Asgari’s attorney, meanwhile, has dismissed the arguments as a delay tactic by Spacey and merely an attempt to continue living rent-free in the house.

Baltimore Circuit Judge John S. Nugent told the sides that he will issue a written opinion. He will decide whether to wipe out the auction and disqualify Asgari or uphold the sale. A ruling in Asgari’s favor would allow the investor to proceed with his purchase of the house.

Appraiser Jonathan Montgomery testified that he valued the house around $2.5 million. He also testified that Spacey told him the air-conditioning system was broken and would be costly to repair.

Spacey moved to Baltimore while filming the hit Netflix political drama “House of Cards.” He bought the luxury home for $5.65 million under the name Clear Toaster LLC to protect his privacy.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He has lived there at least seven years, but fell behind in his mortgage payments, and his house was auctioned in July.

The sides have been negotiating for months. According to court records, Asgari had offered Spacey $50,000 to move out by Sept. 15 in what’s commonly known as a “cash-for-keys” agreement. Spacey, however, wanted to remain in the house until February and in exchange would agree to not interfere with the purchase or Asgari’s attempts to resell the house, according to court records.

Following a foreclosure auction, the sale must be ratified, or approved, by the courts before the highest bidder can settle on the property and receive a deed. Investors say the process takes months. Only afterward may the buyer take further legal action and attempt eviction by sheriff’s deputies. The process generally permits an ex-homeowner to stay for months in a house after auction.

A debt collection agency filed the foreclosure case against Spacey in April 2022. His attorneys tried mediation but were unable to avoid the sale. His homeowners association also filed a lien against the property for unpaid monthly assessments and fees.

Once listed as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home,” the house floats on a pier that stretches into the harbor from Federal Hill in one of the city’s most exclusive gated communities. The house features five floors, five bedrooms, seven full baths, an elevator, sauna, home theater, rooftop terrace and four-car garage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The distinctive pier home remained Spacey’s primary residence after he was fired from “House of Cards” over allegations of sexual assault.

Spacey was sued in Manhattan for allegedly making a sexual advance on a teenage boy in the 1980s, which the actor denied. In October 2022, jurors sided with Spacey in the case. Nine months after that decision, a London jury acquitted Spacey of sexual assault in another case.

In a June interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the actor broke down when he discussed losing his home. He revealed that he’s millions of dollars in debt, can’t pay his legal bills and was moving his belongings into storage.