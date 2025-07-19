Tucked behind the gates of the private Westwicke community, you’ll find this five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 7,500+ square-foot home. It features a distinct floor plan, attractive interiors and a great backyard with a saltwater pool.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Inside, a large foyer with a beautiful front staircase, hardwood floors and designer lighting greets you. At the front of the house are a traditional living room with built-ins and a fireplace, a formal dining room and a wood library/office. A modern kitchen offers custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a sunny breakfast nook. You’ll also find a convenient butler’s pantry that connects to the dining room.

Off the kitchen sits a great room, providing a more relaxed gathering space. It opens to the back patio and has a unique attached office/homework station. Completing the main level are a mudroom, two half-bathrooms and an impressive sunroom with vaulted ceilings and access to another private patio.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Upstairs, a private primary suite features a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets and a large ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this level, each with its own bathroom. An exercise room and bonus space are also on this floor, accessible via a separate staircase. The third floor contains two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

An unfinished lower level offers the possibilities for additional living space, potentially as a recreation room, home theater or additional storage space.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

The outdoor space opens to a large brick patio with an outdoor kitchen, ideal for dining al fresco and relaxing. A saltwater pool with a wraparound patio is the highlight of the yard. The entire backyard is surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees, offering beauty and privacy. There’s also an attached three-car garage.

The home is conveniently located near Greenspring Station, area parks and schools. Downtown Baltimore is less than 20 minutes away.

The details: