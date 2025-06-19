At the end of a cul-de-sac in the Walnut Grove community, you’ll find this luxurious, modern home. It offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 13,000 square feet of attractive living space. To top it off, it’s surrounded by lush landscaping, has a dream backyard and backs up to a deeded wooded lot.

The home was custom-built in 2009 and has been meticulously maintained and updated since. It opens to a two-story foyer and a grand staircase. Straight ahead, you’ll find the living room, with coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace and built-ins. There are warm hardwood floors that continue throughout the main floor.

A formal dining room also contains a fireplace and built-ins, and has a unique butler’s pantry with access to the kitchen. Perfect for home chefs, the kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a large eat-in island, and custom cabinetry. The room’s open floor plan flows nicely to a dining area and a relaxing family room. There’s also a tucked-away home office on the main level.

The home has five bedrooms, one on the main level, and four upstairs, each with its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The primary suite is located in its own private wing on the second level and contains a large bedroom with an attached sitting room, a massive ensuite bathroom, two walk-in closets and its own laundry room. In addition to the bedrooms, you’ll also find a sitting room and a bonus room upstairs, which could be used as a playroom, hobby room or den.

An impressive lower level offers additional living space. Enjoy a large recreation room with a substantial wet-bar, a theater room, a home gym and lots of storage. It also has walkout access to the backyard.

The backyard is beautiful and perfect for entertaining and relaxing. There are multiple stone patios, a waterfall pool, a built-in hot tub, a permanent gazebo, an outdoor kitchen and a built-in fire pit. The outdoor space is surrounded by attractive landscaping. An attached four-car garage and large driveway complete the home.

Mary’s Land Farm, area parks and The Mall in Columbia are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

