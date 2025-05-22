Located in one of Howard County’s most sought-after planned communities, this home offers modern interiors, high-end finishes and an attractive backyard. The Maple Lawn home, built in 2017, contains five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and more than 4,000 square feet of attractive living space.

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

The home opens to an expansive foyer with a living room and formal dining room on either side. Throughout the main level, you’ll find crown molding, plantation shutters and wood flooring. French doors open to a private office, perfect for working from home. The family room, at the back of the house, is a highlight. It features coffered ceilings, built-ins, and a gas fireplace. The space seamlessly opens to a nicely updated eat-in kitchen with a massive island, stainless steel appliances and a butler’s pantry.

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

(James Weiskerger)

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A large primary suite features two walk-in closets and a luxurious en suite bathroom. There’s also a convenient second-floor laundry room.

The finished lower level provides additional living space, including a large recreation room. A den/extra bedroom, a full bathroom, and storage space complete the lower level.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

(James Weiskerger)

Outside, enjoy a beautifully designed patio, with a pergola, gas fire pit and professional landscaping. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The home is located in Maple Lawn, a vibrant planned community in Fulton. Community amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, and playgrounds.

If you need to commute, downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away, and Washington, D.C., is about an hour’s drive.

The details: