Marin Alsop, the former music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, has listed her Mount Vernon condo for sale.

The two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom property is one of the units at 1100 N. Calvert St., a church abbey that was built in 1890 and later converted into condominiums.

Alsop worked with interior designer-turned-real estate agent Steve Appel to design, and now sell, the property. It’s listed by Monument Sotheby’s for $595,000.

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

The property “comes turnkey, with all of Marin’s valuable antiques, all the pieces we designed to fit it,” Appel said.

In addition to the antiques and furniture, that includes features such as old church pews converted into dining room seating. Appel said the property features its original stained-glass windows and other detail work, including beams along the ceiling.

“It’s a crazy gorgeous place,” he said.

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

(Courtesy photo/Virtuance, Kevin Persaud)

The building is near Penn Station, Interstate 83, the Walters Art Museum, Mercy Medical Center and many dining and drink options in Mount Vernon. The two-story condo comes in at 1,670 square feet and has annual property taxes of $8,277.

Alsop was not immediately available for comment. She was the first woman to be named music director at a top American orchestra when she joined the BSO in 2007. Her contract with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra ended in August 2021.