Market update: Baltimore City townhouse sells for $310,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 702 South Decker Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on Aug. 7, 2023 for $310,000, or $315 per square foot. The house, built in 1915, has an interior space of 984 square feet. This is a two-story house. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of built-up materials. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,597-square-foot home on South Ellwood Avenue in Baltimore sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $348.

A 1,630-square-foot home at 618 South Potomac Street in Baltimore sold in July 2023, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $282.

On Canton Court, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 2,406-square-foot home was sold for $586,500, a price per square foot of $244.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $167 to $180. In total, 45 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $259,218. The average price per square foot was $169.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.