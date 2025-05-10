Here’s your chance to own an incredible mid-century modern-inspired home, right here in Baltimore County. The home has been beautifully preserved and features clean lines, an open floor plan and a seamless connection with the outdoors.

Custom-built in 1971, the post-and-beam home was recently restored and renovated by its architect-owner. Throughout the home, you’ll find charming wood ceilings with exposed beams, massive windows and mahogany doors and windows.

Inside, the main level features an open living room and dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors bring the outdoors in and provide access to one of the home’s many outdoor spaces. A large eat-in kitchen was recently updated and features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with storage. Downstairs, there’s a relaxing family room with a second fireplace, built-ins and a tucked-away home office space.

The primary suite is conveniently located on the main level. It features vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows and a beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub. Downstairs, you’ll find two additional bedrooms, an updated bathroom and a dressing room with lots of built-in storage.

Outside beckons you here, and the home offers several places to relax and enjoy it. There are two large decks off the main living spaces, idyllic garden patios and a floating deck, all with beautiful views of the lush greenery and mature trees.

The home is nestled on a private 1-acre wooded lot that backs up to the Loch Raven Reservoir. At the same time, you’re conveniently minutes to Towson and Timonium shops and restaurants. Downtown Baltimore is about 25 minutes away.

The details: