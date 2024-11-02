This attractive brick home in Worthington Green offers beautiful interiors, high-end finishes, and a generous floorplan. Built in 2013, the home was designed for modern living and has been meticulously maintained and updated.
Inside, the home opens to a two-story foyer with hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. On the left is a bright sitting room with a gas fireplace and built-ins. Across the hall is a stylish formal dining room. A highlight of the home is the open great room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. This large space is perfect for gathering and serves as the heart of the home. Enjoy a modern kitchen with high-end appliances, beautiful cabinetry and tile, and a large eat-in island. There’s also an attached dining area. A set of French doors opens to the backyard and provides lots of natural light.
Also on the main level are an office, sunroom/playroom and two half-bathrooms. High-end features throughout the home include custom millwork, designer lighting and attractive wallpaper.
Upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms, each with its own updated bathroom. A private hall leads to the luxurious primary suite. It features an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a large glass shower, a free-standing tub and a massive dressing room. There’s also a convenient laundry room.
A recreation room, mirrored home gym and wet bar are on the fully finished lower level. There are also a sixth bedroom and an additional bathroom, all with walkout access to the backyard.
Mature trees surround a landscaped backyard that offers beautiful outdoor spaces to relax, play and entertain. Enjoy a covered outdoor family room with a wood-burning fireplace and mounted TV. There’s also a large bluestone patio, perfect for al fresco dining, overlooking the fenced, flat yard. An attached three-car garage completes the property.
The home is conveniently located near Caves Valley Golf Club, Irvine Nature Center and Greenspring Station. Downtown Baltimore is 25 minutes away.
The details:
- Address: 12211 Worthington Road
- List price: $2,800,000
- Six bedrooms, Seven bathrooms (8,192 square feet)
- Agent: Jeremy Batoff, The Batoff Group, Compass
