Meticulously maintained and cared for, this incredible six-acre farmstead has it all: a beautifully updated main residence built in the 1910s, a stunning two-level Amish-built bank barn and lush outdoor spaces to take in the bucolic views.

A wraparound porch welcomes you to this special home. Inside, the main level features a living room and family room, both with built-ins and fireplaces with marble surrounds. There’s also a formal dining room, sunroom and home office. Original pinewood floors provide historical charm.

The heart of the home is the incredible gourmet kitchen, straight out of a design magazine. The room was custom-designed for both functionality and entertaining. It features honed granite countertops, heated floors, top-of-the-line appliances and a Calacatta Gold marble-topped island. Every amenity has been considered, even an automatic-watering dog bowl in the pantry.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus room. A large primary suite offers a walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and connected via an updated bathroom. The bonus room, which could be used as another home office or den, has its own private deck.

Another highlight of the home is the beautiful Amish-built, two-story bank barn. It was originally built circa 1882 and underwent a complete renovation and addition in 2014. Clad in tongue-and-groove siding, this unique space offers endless uses, including an event space, studio/office, car collector’s showroom or additional living space. It has four remote-controlled 10-foot roll-up doors and features a loft area above. The lower level offers four stalls and a tack room/workshop, with direct access to two fenced pastures. A vast network of horse trails can be accessed from the property, making it perfect for horse lovers and riders.

Nestled on six acres, the home is surrounded by lush landscaping. A massive rear deck is perfect for relaxing and provides stunning vista views. There is fencing surrounding the entire property. Several other buildings provide additional space, including a garage with a workshop, garden shed, and artist studio.

Located in the heart of the historical My Lady’s Manor, this peaceful location provides close proximity to Ladew Topiary Gardens, restaurants and area schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 40 minutes away.

The home is listed as coming soon and will go live March 27.

The details:

