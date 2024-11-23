Built in 2018, this Greenspring Valley estate has it all: stunning interiors, luxe amenities and sweeping views. No expense was spared to create the ideal retreat for modern living.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

As soon as you enter the home, the intention and craftsmanship that went into building this home are immediately apparent. It opens to an entry and stair hall with herringbone wood floors and lively wallpaper. A comfortable living room features coffered ceilings, a built-in bar and fireplace. In the dining room, dual temperature-controlled wine storage is both practical and striking in design. The gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home, with an attached family room and relaxed dining area. Enjoy beautiful custom inset cabinetry, a massive eat-in island and an incredible pantry. There’s also a state-of-the-art mudroom perfect for a large family.

The home was expertly designed by Peter Ratcliffe and built by GYC. Thoughtful interiors were completed by Purple Cherry and lighting design by Crampton Lighting Design.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

A luxe primary suite is on the first floor with a custom bathroom. Upstairs, the bedrooms are all spacious and thoughtfully designed with built-ins. Each bedroom has its own luxurious bathroom.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

A beautiful lower level contains additional amenities, including a movie room with a kitchenette overlooking the indoor basketball court. There’s also a deluxe golf simulation space.

Above the massive attached garage is an additional suite with private stairs, perfect for a home office or guest suite.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

The outdoor great room is a highlight of the home, with vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace and walls of windows. Mature trees dot the vast grounds. Relax or dine al fresco on the hardscaped stone patio, complemented by a large enclosed garden with raised beds. The property also has a separate heated barn, with a two-bedroom guesthouse above.

The home is conveniently tucked away yet close to everything. It’s just minutes from Meadowood Regional Park, Green Spring Station and area private schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.