Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of April 10

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of April 10.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

In total, 175 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $229,753. The average price per square foot ended up at $150.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 10, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $495,000, townhouse at 1744 Jackson Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1744 Jackson Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $495,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house, built in 1900, has a living area of 988 square feet. The price per square foot was $501.

7. $495,000, townhouse at 635 Lakewood Avenue

The sale of the townhouse at 635 Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $495,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 1,839 square feet. The price per square foot was $269.

6. $550,000, townhouse at 923 Calvert Street

The 4,669-square-foot townhouse at 923 Calvert Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $550,000, $118 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

5. $580,000, townhouse at 2026 Lombard Street

The property at 2026 Lombard Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $580,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,877 square feet. The price per square foot is $150.

4. $640,000, townhouse at 2200 Eutaw Place

The property at 2200 Eutaw Place in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 1907 and has a living area of 6,825 square feet. The price per square foot is $94.

3. $681,000, townhouse at 403 Southway

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 403 Southway in Baltimore. The price was $681,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1922 and the living area totals 1,755 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $388.

2. $835,000, single-family home at 5206 Springlake Way

The property at 5206 Springlake Way in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $835,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 2,695 square feet. The price per square foot is $310.

1. $1 million, single-family residence at 4304 Saint Paul Street

The sale of the single-family house at 4304 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 6,323 square feet. The price per square foot was $158.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

