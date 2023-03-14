Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of March 6

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of March 6.

A condo in Baltimore that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week. The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $155 to $146. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $234,665, $157 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $450,000, townhouse at 3208 Toone Street

The sale of the townhouse at 3208 Toone Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $450,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,146 square feet. The price per square foot was $210.

9. $485,000, condominium at 1200 Steuart Street

The condominium sale at 1200 Steuart Street, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $485,000, and the condominium changed hands in February. The condominium was built in 2009 and has a living area of 1,858 square feet. The price per square foot was $261.

8. $505,000, townhouse at 1729 Lancaster Street

The 764-square-foot townhouse at 1729 Lancaster Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $505,000, $661 per square foot. The house was built in 1820.

7. $530,000, townhouse at 3501 Dillon Street

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 3501 Dillon Street in Baltimore. The price was $530,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $353.

6. $539,000, townhouse at 1817 Madison Avenue

The 3,153-square-foot townhouse at 1817 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $539,000, $171 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

5. $549,900, townhouse at 1527 Hanover Street

The property at 1527 Hanover Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $549,900. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,310 square feet. The price per square foot is $238.

4. $750,000, detached house at 4508 Roland Avenue

The property at 4508 Roland Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1904 and has a living area of 3,240 square feet. The price per square foot is $231.

3. $878,000, single-family residence at 317 Hawthorne Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 317 Hawthorne Road in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $878,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,593 square feet. The price per square foot was $191.

2. $1.2 million, single-family house at 3810 Greenway

The 5,178-square-foot single-family residence at 3810 Greenway, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,200,000, $232 per square foot. The house was built in 1929.

1. $1.9 million, condominium at 620 Ponte Villas

The sale of the condominium at 620 Ponte Villas, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $1,885,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,121 square feet. The price per square foot was $457.