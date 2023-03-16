Baltimore County: 10 most expensive homes sold the week of March 6

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? Check out the Baltimore County real estate market updates for the week of March 6.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $181 to $169. A house in Dundalk that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week. In total, 85 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $304,534, $180 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $425,000, detached house at 4621 Ballygar Road

The single-family home sale at 4621 Ballygar Road, Nottingham, has been finalized. The price was $425,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot was $198.

9. $425,000, single-family house at 4715 Vicky Road

The 1,958-square-foot detached house at 4715 Vicky Road, Nottingham, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $425,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

8. $454,580, condominium at 8520 Mountainholly Drive

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 8520 Mountainholly Drive in Pikesville. The price was $454,580 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $120.

7. $500,000, single-family residence at 414 Riverside Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 414 Riverside Drive in Essex has been finalized. The price was $500,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,450 square feet. The price per square foot was $345.

6. $505,000, townhouse at 753 Leister Drive

The 2,303-square-foot townhouse at 753 Leister Drive in Lutherville Timonium has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $505,000, $219 per square foot. The house was built in 1996.

5. $550,000, single-family home at 19 Silver Stirrup Court

The property at 19 Silver Stirrup Court in Lutherville Timonium has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,148 square feet. The price per square foot is $256.

4. $798,888, townhouse at 11 Deep Run Road

The property at 11 Deep Run Road in Lutherville Timonium has new owners. The price was $798,888. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,373 square feet. The price per square foot is $337.

3. $1.1 million, detached house at 3023 Old Court Road

The 6,227 square-foot single-family house at 3023 Old Court Road in Pikesville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,100,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 1938.

2. $1.4 million, detached house at 13 Laurelford Court

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 13 Laurelford Court in Cockeysville. The price was $1,425,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 5,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251.

1. $1.6 million, single-family home at 7801 Deboy Avenue

The 1,536-square-foot single-family house at 7801 Deboy Avenue, Dundalk, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,600,000, $1,042 per square foot. The house was built in 2022.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

