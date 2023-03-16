Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Howard County the week of March 6

Interested in homes for sale in Howard County? Check out the Baltimore County real estate market updates for the week of March 6.

A house in Fulton that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Howard County increased in the past week from $243 to $252. In total, 45 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $629,952. The average price per square foot ended up at $263.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $775,000, single-family house at 5631 Roundtree Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 5631 Roundtree Lane in Columbia. The price was $775,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,490 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311.

9. $800,000, single-family home at 12414 Kondrup Drive

The property at 12414 Kondrup Drive in Fulton has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,712 square feet. The price per square foot is $295.

8. $800,000, detached house at 3812 Boulder Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 3812 Boulder Court, Ellicott City, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,396 square feet. The price per square foot was $334.

7. $850,000, single-family residence at 3009 Martin Meadows Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 3009 Martin Meadows Court in Ellicott City has been finalized. The price was $850,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,252 square feet. The price per square foot was $377.

6. $890,000, townhouse at 2615 Vardon Lane

The 4,505 square-foot townhouse at 2615 Vardon Lane in Ellicott City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $890,000, $198 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

5. $1.1 million, single-family home at 11309 Liberty Street

The 2,644-square-foot single-family residence at 11309 Liberty Street, Fulton, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,075,000, $407 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

4. $1.1 million, single-family house at 13513 Silent Lake Drive

The property at 13513 Silent Lake Drive in Clarksville has new owners. The price was $1,140,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,635 square feet. The price per square foot is $246.

3. $1.2 million, single-family home at 2609 Golf Island Road

The 3,343-square-foot detached house at 2609 Golf Island Road, Ellicott City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,220,000, $365 per square foot. The house was built in 1999.

2. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 2704 Wedge Court

The property at 2704 Wedge Court in Ellicott City has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 4,692 square feet. The price per square foot is $266.

1. $2.1 million, detached house at 11320 Liberty Street

The sale of the detached house at 11320 Liberty Street, Fulton, has been finalized. The price was $2,121,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 8,183 square feet. The price per square foot was $259.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

