Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Anne Arundel County the week of Feb. 20

A house in Annapolis that sold for $825,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the last week.

In total, 35 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $438,138. The average price per square foot was $241. The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County increased in the last week from $224 to $243.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $550,000, townhouse at 2722 Prospect Hill Drive

The property at 2722 Prospect Hill Drive in Hanover has new owners. The price was $550,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,374 square feet. The price per square foot is $232.

9. $575,000, detached house at 434 Haven Holme Court

The sale of the single family residence at 434 Haven Holme Court in Arnold has been finalized. The price was $575,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot was $325.

8. $580,000, single-family home at 1103 Grady Court

The property at 1103 Grady Court in Severn has new owners. The price was $580,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,380 square feet. The price per square foot is $244.

7. $600,000, single-family house at 1588 Provincial Lane

The 2,294 square-foot single-family residence at 1588 Provincial Lane in Severn has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $600,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1992.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

6. $615,000, single-family residence at 541 Bay Green Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 541 Bay Green Drive, Arnold, has been finalized. The price was $615,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,792 square feet. The price per square foot was $343.

5. $640,000, detached house at 490 Eleanor Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 490 Eleanor Lane in Arnold. The price was $640,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 2,356 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272.

4. $645,000, townhouse at 932 King James Landing Road

The 2,124 square-foot townhouse at 932 King James Landing Road, Annapolis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $645,000, $304 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

3. $651,021, single-family house at 2125 Red Leaf Court

The property at 2125 Red Leaf Court in Gambrills has new owners. The price was $651,021. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,634 square feet. The price per square foot is $247.

2. $680,000, condominium at 615 Brownstone Drive

The 3,740 square-foot condominium at 615 Brownstone Drive in Severna Park has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $680,000, $182 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1999.

1. $825,000, detached house at 908 White Marlin Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 908 White Marlin Way in Annapolis. The price was $825,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,252 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254.