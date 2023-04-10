Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of April 3

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of April 3.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $140 to $148. In total, 162 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $240,005, $160 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 3, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $475,000, condominium at 1200 Steuart Street

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1200 Steuart Street in Baltimore. The price was $475,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in March. The condo was built in 2011 and the living area totals 1,584 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300.

9. $496,000, townhouse at 2228 Madison Avenue

The property at 2228 Madison Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $496,000. The house was built in 1907 and has a living area of 2,420 square feet. The price per square foot is $205.

8. $500,000, single-family residence at 2706 Whitney Avenue

The 1,560-square-foot detached house at 2706 Whitney Avenue, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $500,000, $321 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

7. $515,000, townhouse at 2814 Dillon Street

The 1,259-square-foot townhouse at 2814 Dillon Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $515,000, $409 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

6. $525,000, townhouse at 2342 Eutaw Place

The sale of the townhouse at 2342 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $525,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1907 and has a living area of 4,332 square feet. The price per square foot was $121.

5. $568,000, townhouse at 4219 Wickford Road

The sale of the townhouse at 4219 Wickford Road in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $568,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1922 and has a living area of 2,259 square feet. The price per square foot was $251.

4. $570,000, condominium at 1200 Steuart Street

The property at 1200 Steuart Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $570,000. The condominium was built in 2011 and has a living area of 2,455 square feet. The price per square foot is $232.

3. $598,000, detached house at 704 Melrose Avenue

The sale of the detached house at 704 Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $598,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 1,452 square feet. The price per square foot was $412.

2. $700,000, single-family home at 108 Homeland Avenue

The property at 108 Homeland Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1937 and has a living area of 2,356 square feet. The price per square foot is $297.

1. $1.1 million, single-family house at 502 Somerset Road

The 4,350-square-foot single-family residence at 502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,090,000, $251 per square foot. The house was built in 1906.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.