What were the 10 most expensive houses sold in Baltimore County the week of Feb. 27?

Interested in houses for sale in the Baltimore County? Here’s the market update for the week of Feb. 27. A house in Monkton that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 218 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $318,235, $189 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $702,000, single-family house at 12 Forest Ridge Court

The property at 12 Forest Ridge Court in Lutherville Timonium has new owners. The price was $702,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 3,506 square feet. The price per square foot is $200.

9. $760,000, single-family home at 219 Glyndon Meadow Road

The sale of the single family residence at 219 Glyndon Meadow Road in Reisterstown has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,484 square feet. The price per square foot was $169.

8. $775,000, single-family house at 1900 Ridge Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1900 Ridge Road, Reisterstown, has been finalized. The price was $775,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 3,536 square feet. The price per square foot was $219.

7. $789,000, detached house at 10413 Pot Spring Road

The 3,139 square-foot single-family house at 10413 Pot Spring Road, Cockeysville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $789,000, $251 per square foot. The house was built in 1981.

6. $852,000, detached house at 924 Glencoe Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 924 Glencoe Road in Sparks Glencoe. The price was $852,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,858 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298.

5. $925,000, single-family home at 2606 Monkton Road

The property at 2606 Monkton Road in Monkton has new owners. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,759 square feet. The price per square foot is $335.

4. $940,000, townhouse at 11536 Pebblecreek Drive

The 3,772-square-foot townhouse at 11536 Pebblecreek Drive in Lutherville Timonium has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $940,000, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

3. $1.2 million, single-family house at 1508 Worthington Heights Parkway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1508 Worthington Heights Parkway in Cockeysville. The price was $1,185,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1980 and the living area totals 5,710 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208.

2. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 1245 Seminary Avenue

The 3,606 square-foot detached house at 1245 Seminary Avenue, Lutherville Timonium, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,280,000, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 1979.

1. $1.8 million, single-family home at 15315 Carroll Road

The sale of the single-family house at 15315 Carroll Road, Monkton, has been finalized. The price was $1,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1823 and has a living area of 7,435 square feet. The price per square foot was $242.