Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Howard County, MD the week of Feb. 27

A house in Woodbine that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County last week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Howard County decreased in the last week from $261 to $240. In total, 61 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $525,441. The average price per square foot was $231.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $725,000, single-family home at 4014 Woodley Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 4014 Woodley Road in Ellicott City has been finalized. The price was $725,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 2,776 square feet. The price per square foot was $261.

9. $740,000, single-family residence at 7535 Browns Bridge Road

The property at 7535 Browns Bridge Road in Highland has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,943 square feet. The price per square foot is $251.

8. $750,000, single-family house at 10560 Hounslow Drive

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 10560 Hounslow Drive in Woodstock. The price was $750,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223.

7. $775,000, single-family residence at 8606 Hickory Hills Lane

The 3,137 square-foot single-family residence at 8606 Hickory Hills Lane in Laurel has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $775,000, $247 per square foot. The house was built in 2013.

6. $800,000, single-family home at 6100 Rippling Tides Terrace

The property at 6100 Rippling Tides Terrace in Clarksville has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,468 square feet. The price per square foot is $179.

5. $850,000, single-family house at 2681 Thornbrook Road

The 3,818 square-foot single-family residence at 2681 Thornbrook Road, Ellicott City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $850,000, $223 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

4. $855,000, single-family house at 14565 Windridge Court

The sale of the detached house at 14565 Windridge Court, Glenwood, has been finalized. The price was $855,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,103 square feet. The price per square foot was $276.

3. $945,000, single-family residence at 8419 Lillian Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 8419 Lillian Lane, Laurel, has been finalized. The price was $945,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 4,258 square feet. The price per square foot was $222.

2. $1.5 million, single-family home at 10348 Kingsbridge Road

The property at 10348 Kingsbridge Road in Ellicott City has new owners. The price was $1,490,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 4,687 square feet. The price per square foot is $318.

1. $1.7 million, single-family residence at 15005 Scottswood Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 15005 Scottswood Court in Woodbine has been finalized. The price was $1,725,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 7,688 square feet. The price per square foot was $224.