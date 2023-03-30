Baltimore County: 10 most expensive homes sold the week of March 20

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? Check out the Baltimore County real estate market updates for the week of March 20.

A house in Towson that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County increased in the past week from $180 to $185. In total, 236 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $327,508. The average price per square foot was $191.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $700,000, single-family residence at 5113 Rolling Road

The 5,542-square-foot single-family home at 5113 Rolling Road in Halethorpe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $700,000, $126 per square foot. The house was built in 1895.

9. $715,000, single-family home at 7913 Ivy Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 7913 Ivy Lane, Pikesville, has been finalized. The price was $715,000, and the house changed hands in March. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 3,857 square feet. The price per square foot was $185.

8. $750,000, single-family house at 111 Woodholme Avenue

The 4,248-square-foot single-family residence at 111 Woodholme Avenue, Pikesville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $750,000, $177 per square foot. The house was built in 2016.

7. $790,000, single-family home at 1515 Applecroft Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1515 Applecroft Lane in Cockeysville has been finalized. The price was $790,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 3,769 square feet. The price per square foot was $210.

6. $849,500, single-family residence at 2002 Ridgecrest Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2002 Ridgecrest Court in Towson. The price was $849,500 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1962 and the living area totals 3,224 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263.

5. $900,000, single-family house at 13717 Killarney Court

The property at 13717 Killarney Court in Phoenix has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 4,310 square feet. The price per square foot is $209.

4. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 1506 Phoenix Road

The property at 1506 Phoenix Road in Phoenix has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 6,162 square feet. The price per square foot is $179.

3. $1.1 million, detached house at 12314 Michaelsford Road

The 4,358 square-foot single-family home at 12314 Michaelsford Road, Cockeysville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,115,000, $256 per square foot. The house was built in 1989.

2. $1.2 million, single-family home at 7847 Ellenham Road

The 2,661 square-foot detached house at 7847 Ellenham Road in Towson has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $432 per square foot. The house was built in 1954.

1. $1.5 million, detached house at 1401 Walnut Hill Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1401 Walnut Hill Lane in Towson has been finalized. The price was $1,510,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 3,636 square feet. The price per square foot was $415.