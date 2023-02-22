Multi-family property in Baltimore City sells for $226,000

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A 1,440-square-foot building built in 2003 has changed hands. The property located at 916 Myrtle Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 6, 2023 for $226,000, or $157 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1,960-square-foot lot.
Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
- A 1,408-square-foot home at 1014 Myrtle Avenue in Baltimore sold in October 2022 for $233,000, a price per square foot of $165.
- On George Street, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 1,440-square-foot home was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $139.
- In September 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home on Argyle Avenue in Baltimore sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $160.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
