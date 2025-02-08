This one-of-a-kind Kent County waterfront estate is on the market for the first time in nearly a century. It’s set on 850 acres of woodlands, farmland and marshland, with approximately 7 miles of waterfront, offering unparalleled privacy and access to nature.

The home, known as Napley Green Farm, has been owned by the du Pont family since 1929. It was used as a private hunting retreat for the famous family.

A scenic, tree-lined drive welcomes you to the farmhouse-style main house. Enjoy a large living room with dual fireplaces, the perfect spot to relax and entertain. The den offers another cozy gathering spot, with a charming fireplace and exposed ceiling beams. There’s also a formal dining room and kitchen. Completing the first floor is a mudroom, half bathroom and a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bedrooms are charming, with painted wood floors, wallpaper and fireplaces.

The main home has multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a wraparound porch, a large covered porch overlooking the waterfront and grounds, and a screened porch on the second story. There’s also a beautiful pool with a brick surround and a 280-foot private dock for boating, fishing and water sports.

A waterside log home (estimated to be from the 1600s), a caretaker’s house and a shop with a club room are also on the expansive property.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the property is the majestic beauty you’ll discover on the grounds. It’s rare to find this diverse landscape, from fields, forests, and wetlands, in one property. Because of this, wildlife is plentiful, including waterfowl, deer and turkeys.

This extraordinary private home is located just outside of Rock Hall, about two hours from downtown Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Annapolis is an hour and twenty minutes away, or shorter by boat.

The details:

